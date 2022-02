CEO and Co-Founder of Extend, the digital payment infrastructure for financial institutions to enable modern card experiences. It doesn’t matter if you run a media agency, a construction company or a law firm, paying the bills and managing the books is an arduous task for any business. Traditional finance and accounting practices have historically caused headaches for everyone involved and even financial repercussions when things go wrong. However, there is an influx of new digital payment solutions designed to help businesses build efficient processes for sending, collecting and managing B2B payments to help their businesses remain competitive.

SOFTWARE ・ 10 DAYS AGO