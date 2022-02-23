Frustration with Aaron Rodgers is Misplaced
On Wednesday's 2 Pros and a Cup of Joe , Jonas Knox, Brady Quinn and LaVar Arrington react to Aaron Rodgers latest interview with Pat McAfee which upset many people who were anxiously waiting for his decision.
Brady Quinn: "If you took yesterday and somehow are twisting either what he said or what he posted, I kind of sit there and go, 'Come on.' Aaron's smart, he's calculated, but he also just wants to put out stuff too where it's genuine. He doesn't need to always be putting something out with a reason behind it."
LaVar Arrington: "You can take everything that he says at face value and be okay with that. I think people fall into the trap of not taking him at face value, which adds the drama."
