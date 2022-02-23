ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The MLB Season Is on the Brink

By Michael Lingard
 4 days ago
Photo: Doug Pensinger

Ben Maller & Rob Parker step in while Dan Patrick is out with an update on the likelihood that Major League Baseball will start on-time. They guys are divided, with Ben being convinced that the season will definitely be delayed. But Rob, a long-time MLB writer with a Hall of Fame vote, brings up a salient point that lockouts are much less likely to result in work stoppages than strikes, so there is reason for hope. Either way, the real concern is about how many fans they might lose if there is a work stoppage considering nobody likes when millionaires argue with billionaires about money.

Rob Parker: “The history is that we’ve never had a lockout cost us regular season games. Strikes have, but not lockouts, right? So, I’m going to stick with history that with a lockout you’ll get a deal done in time...  I do believe that they will get a deal done by Monday.”

Ben Maller: “Well, they’re not! They’re not going to (get it done). Everything I’ve heard is that this is going to spill into the middle of March...”

