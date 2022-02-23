County loses another child care option

After Astoria announced plans last week to close Sprouts Learning Center, a second day care followed.

Mrs. Tami’s Daycare & Preschool in Seaside, which provides care for nearly 30 children, announced Monday that it will close its doors at the end of March.

Buy Now The closure of day care centers in Astoria and Seaside are considerable blows to child care in Clatsop County.

Tami Williams, who opened the facility nearly a decade ago, said burdens brought on by the coronavirus pandemic, including trouble hiring and retaining staff, led to her decision.

“It really just breaks my heart to have to close,” she said tearfully after describing efforts to stay open over the past two years. “I hate it. I’m hurt. I don’t want to do this.”

But after learning of two more staffers who have plans to leave, she said she has run out of options.

Prior to the pandemic, nearly 80 children were enrolled at the day care and preschool. After government restrictions went into effect to help control the spread of the virus, Williams said she closed the facility for about two months.

When she reopened, Williams said she downsized to serve 13 children in order to stay in line with state virus restrictions. Meanwhile, she said some of her employees decided not to return right away because they were earning more on unemployment.

She said navigating changing regulations and staffing challenges have taken its toll. She increased pay in an effort to attract and retain workers.

Williams said she went from making a living from the day care to draining her savings and using her husband’s income to keep the facility afloat.

As virus restrictions lessened, Williams said she was able to bring back more staff and children. However, uncertainties around staffing prevented her from being able to maintain and expand the number of children served.

While hiring and retaining quality employees has always been challenging, Williams said, it became worse during the pandemic.

Williams, who has been working in child care for 20 years, recalled when she purchased the Seaside property with her husband nearly a decade ago. She had been running her business out of her home, but decided to expand to meet the need.

The building was dilapidated and she and her husband used reclaimed items to build out the facility on a tight budget.

“We worked for nine months and created this amazing space,” she said. “It is such a successful business if you can get the qualified teachers and keep them. That’s what the problem is, and it’s even worse now.”

The closure of Mrs. Tami’s Daycare & Preschool and Sprouts Learning Center are considerable blows to child care in Clatsop County. Since 2017, the county has lost over half of its licensed child care capacity — more than 1,000 slots at licensed care centers, care homes and family homes. Both facilities offer care for infants, which is particularly difficult to find.

Melissa Westley, who owns Coast Kids Academy in Warrenton, had recently informed parents that she would close its infant room after determining it was not profitable.

But Westley shifted gears after hearing the news about the other two day cares.

“When we became aware that the second day care was closing, we just thought it would be a good idea for the community to just keep it open,” she said.

Westley bought Coast Kids Academy, formerly Soar With Us, a year ago. The center serves nearly 40 children, which includes eight slots for infants, but Westley said she had trouble filling the infant slots. When a teacher announced his plans to leave, she determined ending the service was her best option. He has since decided to stay.

After posting her decision to keep the infant room open on Facebook, Westley said nearly all the infant slots were filled within a day.

Most families are coming from Mrs. Tami’s Daycare & Preschool and Sprouts Learning Center, she said.