Las Vegas, NV

Former Las Vegas headliner, comedian ‘The Amazing Johnathan’ dead at 63, TMZ reports

By Emily Mikkelsen
 4 days ago

(WGHP) — A comedian and magician once a staple in Las Vegas has died, per TMZ.

“The Amazing Jonathan” was a former Las Vegas headliner, a shock magician and comedian known for ludicrous and astounding acts, like putting a spike through his tongue. At the peak of his fame, he had a residency at Bally’s casino.

The Detroit native gained a more mainstream audience after appearing on Criss Angel’s reality show, “Mindfreak.”

He died Tuesday night with his wife at his side and a hospice nurse on scene.

The Amazing Johnathan, real name Johnathan Szeles, had been diagnosed with congestive heart failure in 2007.

Johnathan was 63.

You can watch The Amazing Johnathan Documentary on Hulu.

