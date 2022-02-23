ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
UFC champ Israel Adesanya reveals dream opponent would’ve been British boxing legend and ‘showman’ Prince Naseem Hamed

ISRAEL ADESANYA has fought several greats during his stints in kickboxing and mixed martial arts.

The UFC’s dominant middleweight champion has locked horns with the likes of future Hall-of-Famers Robert Whittaker and Anderson Silva during his run in mixed martial arts’ premier promotion.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3zuVw7_0eMwpnjZ00
Israel Adesanya has fought several greats during his time in the UFC
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3SjFW6_0eMwpnjZ00
The Last Stylebender owns two wins over former middleweight king Robert Whittaker
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=38QPxR_0eMwpnjZ00
Adesanya also owns a win over mixed martial arts legend Anderson Silva

And his combat sports resume also boats two fights with former two-division Glory Kickboxing world champ Alex Pereria, who recently joined him in the UFC.

Nigerian-born Kiwi Adesanya, 32, was an avid observer and historian of fight sports long before he opted to pursue fighting professionally or surged up the UFC’s middleweight ranks.

And the style and showmanship of former unified featherweight champ Prince Naz had a particularly profound effect on the dynamic and elusive striker.

The Last Stylebender revealed to SunSport this week: “I would’ve liked to have fought Prince Naseem Hamed.

“Just because I liked the style [he had]. His cadence, his rhythm, his showmanship. Everything.

“So I would’ve liked to have tested myself against that guy.”

Adesanya’s viewing of Hamed’s old fights clearly had an effect on him as he’s somewhat of a showman himself, although he’s not as flamboyant as the Brit was in his pomp.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4SPGJO_0eMwpnjZ00
British boxing legend Prince Naseem Hamed is Israel Adesanya’s dream opponent
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3sOvOY_0eMwpnjZ00
Naz’s cadence and rhythm really impressed Adesanya
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=20LDTW_0eMwpnjZ00
And the former featherweight champ’s showmanship also had an influence

Adesanya’s display of slick striking was on show earlier this month in his UFC 271 rematch with Whittaker, which he won via unanimous decision.

He said of his second consecutive victory over The Reaper: “I thought I did well.

“I wanted to do better, so that’s why I was so hard on myself.

“So [I give myself] a 7/10. So yeah, I know how I felt in there and I felt superior to [Robert].”

The UFC’s second African-born champion inked a bumper new deal with the promotion just days before his fourth title defence.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3fvJjw_0eMwpnjZ00
Israel Adesanya inked a new deal with the UFC ahead of his latest title defence

When asked if his crossover appeal and his importance to cracking the African market played a role in his new deal, he told said: “Yeah [it’s been a combination of that], and then some.

“Even the Oceania situation that we have going on with myself and [Alexander] Volkanovski as champions and the team that we have building over there.

“And that’s how the whole world is watching us because of what we’re doing in the UFC.

“[There have] been a lot of things, a lot of factors have played into the fact that now UFC has seen my value to the company.

“[And] they’ve shown me my value, which I really appreciate.

“So I look forward to doing more good business with them.”

