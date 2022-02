The room where it happens! Lin-Manuel Miranda reunited with original Hamilton cast members Leslie Odom Jr. and Daveed Diggs at the 2022 Screen Actors Guild Awards. “It is so good to see you in person. Thank you for being here. Appropriately enough the theme tonight is ‘Together again,'” Miranda, 42, began while opening the show at the Barker Hangar in Santa Monica on Sunday, February 27, as Odom Jr., 40, teased, “Finally, we return to a world where all we have to do to hang out like this is get dressed up, show up, get swabbed, sanitized, screened, boosted, rapid-tested and PCR cleared within 48 hours. Now, who is ready to party?”

MOVIES ・ 55 MINUTES AGO