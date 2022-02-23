ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Warren, OH

Officer accidentally hit with stun gun during arrest in Warren

By Patty Coller
 4 days ago

WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – A man was arrested and an officer was accidentally hit with a stun gun during an arrest in Warren.

The incident happened Monday at about 11 p.m. at an apartment building on Robert Avenue.

Officers were called to the area on reports of a man kicking and punching doors and that he had a gun.

When officers arrived, they encountered 21-year-old Erick Buckley on a staircase, according to a police report.

Officers say they told Buckley to put his hands up, but he ran up the stairs and fell down, the report states. Officers also noted they believed that Buckley was “highly intoxicated.”

While an officer was handcuffing Buckley, his stun gun arced, hitting the officer’s hand.

Witnesses reported that Buckley was punching and kicking doors but denied seeing a gun as initially reported.

Officers say that while Buckley was being taken to jail, he threatened officers by saying he was going to break their necks, the report stated.

Buckley was booked into the Trumbull County Jail on a charge of disorderly conduct.

JOE MA.
4d ago

that guy threatened officers saying he was going to break their neck??? he doesn't even look like he could break a promise!!😂😂 now there goes the wisdom of youth mixed with alcohol or whatever 😂😂

