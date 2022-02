Justin Gesch has been promoted to Partner at MHOA. Since starting with the firm in 2016, Justin has overseen a variety of architecture and interior projects including The Terminal at Katy Trail, Foundry II, Tecovas, Walden Retreats, The LINE Austin Hotel and, most recently, Il Bracco Houston. In addition, Justin is the team lead for professional development and supports asset management within the firm. Justin provides executive oversight of the firm's Dallas area projects.

BUSINESS ・ 11 DAYS AGO