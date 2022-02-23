ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Recipes

Recipe: King Cake Bread Pudding

By Allison Bradley
WALA-TV FOX10
 4 days ago

Got leftover king cake? Lucy Greer with Greer's Markets has the perfect solution with this delicious bread pudding recipe!. In a large bowl whisk together eggs, milk, sugar, and vanilla extract. Stir in king...

www.fox10tv.com

Comments / 0

Related
restorationnewsmedia.com

Book is filled with snack cake recipes

My sister and I love to talk about recipes and new cookbooks. Susan and I enjoy sharing successes in the kitchen and giving each other suggestions for recipes to try. Last month, I told her about a cookbook I had seen mentioned somewhere. “Small-Batch Snacking Cake Cookbook” by Aimee Broussard had piqued my interest. We both purchased the book online, and I’ve already made several recipes. As we each make recipes from the book, we will share tips and reviews of each cake.
RECIPES
St. Louis Post-Dispatch

Bread pudding at Cyrano's offers a taste of New Orleans

The bread pudding at Cyrano’s Cafe in Webster Groves is a standout on the dessert menu that’s been in place since the cafe opened in 2003. Owner Carolyn Downs developed the rich recipe to create a bread pudding that’s light and full of flavor. The dish starts...
WEBSTER GROVES, MO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#King Cake#Bread Pudding#White Chocolate#Chocolate Chips#Sugar#Food Drink#Instacart
The Citizens Voice

Recipe Test - Swedish Jam Cake

Back in early days of 1910, The Scranton Times released its annual, a book filled with all sorts of information and data associated with 1909, such as anthracite coal production, election results, daily news events and even a list of who died and on what day. The annual also included...
SCRANTON, PA
Taste Of Home

If You See a Green Porch Light, This Is What It Means

There are ways to show support for certain issues without outright telling everyone we meet. People use red porch lights to bring awareness to women’s heart health and teal Halloween pumpkins to show awareness of children’s food allergies. Doing this is a great way to spark conversations about...
HOME & GARDEN
Keene Sentinel

Mardi Gras Royalty: The King Cake

If Mardi Gras means “Fat Tuesday” in French, then there should be no doubt that decadent food is at the center of this festive celebration that leads up to Lent, the six-week-long religious fast before Easter. Historically, prior to Lent, Christians would try to use up all of their eggs, milk, and butter before the fasting season. In the United Kingdom, Ireland, Australia, and Canada, Mardi Gras is known as Shrove Tuesday, or Pancake Day, and includes feasting on rich foods like pancakes and crepes to use up those specific ingredients prior to the fast.
FESTIVAL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Cakes
NewsBreak
Milk
NewsBreak
Recipes
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
Popculture

Frozen Dessert Recalled After 5 People Reported Getting Sick From It

A frozen dessert item has been recalled following reports of several illnesses. Vadilal Industries (USA) Inc. of Newark, New Jersey on Feb. 22 voluntarily recalled two batches of frozen Custard Apple Pulp due to potential salmonella contamination. According to a recall notice posted by U.S. Food and Drug Administration, the recalled product has been the subject of "a single complaint reporting five illnesses."
FOOD SAFETY
Williamson Source

12 Places to Buy a King Cake

A big part of the Mardi Gras celebration is the King Cake. It’s a tradition that is thought to have been brought to New Orleans from France in 1870. Typically, a King Cake is an oval-shaped bakery delicacy, often described as a cross between a coffee cake and a French pastry that is as rich in history as it is in flavor.
FRANKLIN, TN
recipesgram.com

Strawberry Tiramisu Cake Recipe

This strawberry tiramisu is definitely one of my favorite strawberry desserts. Rich, fruity, and creamy – simply delicious! And you will need only 30 minutes to prepare it. Easy to make and so refreshing! Here is the recipe:. Servings 8. Ingredients:. For the strawberry juice:. 1 teaspoon fresh lemon...
RECIPES
Allrecipes.com

Easy Mini King Cakes

Spread butter mixture evenly over each rectangle, not going all the way to the edges. Start at the bottom of each long edge and roll tightly into a 10-inch log, sealing any open seams. Bring the ends of each roll together to form an oval shape, making sure you press tightly to seal so the filling doesn't ooze out in the air fryer and burn.
RECIPES
The Telegraph

Granite City Mardi Gras 'overwhelming' success

GRANITE CITY - Kari Shipley and Chelsea Scaturro were hoping they'd have at least a handful of people in attendance for the city's first Mardi Gras celebration on Saturday. Instead, the presales for the bar crawl wristbands exceeded 500, forcing them to order more wristbands - and more buses. Before Saturday was over, Shipley and Scaturro were told they were signed up for life with the Granite City Mardi Gras. "This is overwhelming," Scaturro said. "This is more than we ever could have expected.
GRANITE CITY, IL
30Seconds

Tried-and-True Slow-Cooker Bread Recipe: This Soft, Fresh Bread Recipe Cooks in 2 Hours

Who doesn’t love freshly made, still warm bread? I did have a. that made really tasty bread, but I had to plan ahead to accommodate the five hours of cook time. online and gave it a try. It makes a flatter loaf, soft, slightly sweet and done in half the time. I made this slow-cooker bread recipe to go with a pot of the Hungarian mushroom soup – they made for a lovely comfort-food meal.
RECIPES

Comments / 0

Community Policy