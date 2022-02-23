Recipe: King Cake Bread Pudding

If Mardi Gras means “Fat Tuesday” in French, then there should be no doubt that decadent food is at the center of this festive celebration that leads up to Lent, the six-week-long religious fast before Easter. Historically, prior to Lent, Christians would try to use up all of their eggs, milk, and butter before the fasting season. In the United Kingdom, Ireland, Australia, and Canada, Mardi Gras is known as Shrove Tuesday, or Pancake Day, and includes feasting on rich foods like pancakes and crepes to use up those specific ingredients prior to the fast.

