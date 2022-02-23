ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pets

Why You Need Vaccines for Your Pet

WTVF
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleVeterinarian Dr. Craig Prior talked about the...

www.newschannel5.com

Comments / 0

Related
Ash Jurberg

Can You Love Your Pet More Than Your Child?

I was nervous as a lot was riding on the outcome of this meeting. I was waiting for my colleague; we were meeting with an airline about a partnership worth hundreds of thousands to our business. And to be honest, a nice bonus for me.
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

Bringing pets on vacation: What you need to know

(New York) — Pet adoption rates soared during the pandemic. According to a Rover.com survey from January, 49% of Americans said they got a new dog amid the pandemic. With travel picking back up, pet parents are looking to bring their fur babies on vacation. Here’s what you need to know:
PETS
KHOU

Should you worry about taking your pet to the groomer?

HOUSTON — If you have a dog or cat, chances are you have left your pet with a vet or groomer and trusted they would be OK when you returned to pick them up. But sometimes, something goes wrong, even during the most routine of grooming sessions. Jill Ross...
HOUSTON, TX
Taste Of Home

If You See a Green Porch Light, This Is What It Means

There are ways to show support for certain issues without outright telling everyone we meet. People use red porch lights to bring awareness to women’s heart health and teal Halloween pumpkins to show awareness of children’s food allergies. Doing this is a great way to spark conversations about...
HOME & GARDEN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Veterinarian
Slate

Why You Need to Downsize Your Skin-Care Routine.

On this week’s episode of The Waves, Slate senior editor Shannon Palus is joined by freelance beauty reporter, and author of The Unpublishable, Jessica DeFino to talk about why you probably don’t need all the lotions and potions in your cupboards. They start out by discussing Jessica’s recent Slate piece, “Why Your Skin Doesn’t Need Skin Care” and why other outlets turned the piece down. They then go behind the scenes of the beauty industry and talk about the toxicity of celebrity skin-care brands, what it’s like being fake Internet Khloe Kardashian, and why the industry keeps targeting women.
SKIN CARE
InsideHook

“Golden Blood”? Fewer Than 50 People in the World Have This Blood Type.

If your blood type is O negative, you’re used to being the popular kid at the school dance. “Universal donors” are hounded by blood banks throughout the year for their precious supply, which lacks A, B and RhD antigens on the surface of red blood cells. Normally, these antigens are treated as “foreign” during an attempted transfusion (assuming the receiving party doesn’t have them). The immune system prepares to throw fisticuffs, determined to destroy invaders, even though its host desperately needs the blood.
HEALTH
Popculture

Frozen Dessert Recalled After 5 People Reported Getting Sick From It

A frozen dessert item has been recalled following reports of several illnesses. Vadilal Industries (USA) Inc. of Newark, New Jersey on Feb. 22 voluntarily recalled two batches of frozen Custard Apple Pulp due to potential salmonella contamination. According to a recall notice posted by U.S. Food and Drug Administration, the recalled product has been the subject of "a single complaint reporting five illnesses."
FOOD SAFETY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Vaccines
NewsBreak
Pets
WTVF

We Rock the Spectrum Kid’s Gym

Steven Komarnitsky owner of We Rock the Spectrum Kid’s Gym showed how their therapeutic equipment and play areas are geared towards children of all abilities. We Rock the Spectrum is a unique kid's gym experience that provides sensory-safe play for kids with autism, special needs, and neurotypical development. There is also space for classes, birthday parties, and private events. We Rock the Spectrum Kid's Gym is located at 113 Murfreesboro Road, Suite 203 Williamson Square, Franklin TN 37064. For more information call (877) 982-4673 or visit info@werockthespectrumfranklin.com. Follow @WRTSFranklinTN on all social platforms.
KIDS

Comments / 0

Community Policy