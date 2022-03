LAKE WINNEBAGO, Wis. (WBAY) - The sturgeon spearing season still has hundreds of fish remaining below its triggers that would cut the season short on Lake Winnebago. On the 7th day of the season, the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources says spearers harvested 65 sturgeon from the big lake. That’s 18 more than the day before, which the DNR thinks is due to more spearers coming out ahead of the weekend.

