Siracusa/Greenwood Community Parade canceled

In 1827, a group of students in New Orleans set the stage for what would become an enduring Mardi Gras tradition. Emulating what they had seen in Paris, the students wore colorful costumes and danced in the streets. Ten years later, their revelry inspired a grand transition. In 1837, the first Mardi Gras parade took place in New Orleans. To this day, Mardi Gras is marked in many places, particularly New Orleans, by a grand procession and parade with floats.

NEW ORLEANS, LA ・ 2 DAYS AGO