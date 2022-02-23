ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Loveland Dairy Queen Celebrating No. 1 Ranking With Coupons For Free Blizzards This Weekend

By Anica Padilla
 4 days ago

LOVELAND, Colo. (CBS4) — The Dairy Queen in Loveland has been named the No. 1 treat location in the country — for the fourth year in a row. This Friday, Saturday and Sunday they’re celebrating by giving out coupons for a free medium Blizzard with each item purchased. The coupons will be valid starting Feb. 28.

(credit: Roberto Machado Noa/Getty Images)

” A big thank you to all our customers for making this possible!! We hope to see you this weekend and possibly next year for the fifth year in a row!! ” officials wrote on Facebook .

One notable customer in the past year was actor and former governor of California Arnold Schwarzenegger , who popped in for treats and posed with the staff over the summer.

(credit: Loveland Dairy Queen)

The store is located at the southeast corner of Eisenhower Boulevard and Lincoln Avenue and was the top-selling location across Dairy Queen’s thousands of stores.

Snow? Snow Problem: Mountain Community Trash Company Fights Through Tough Conditions Per Usual

FRISCO, Colo. (CBS4) – As Colorado is gripped by the latest winter storm, for the employees at Timberline Disposal & Recycling in Summit County, it’s just Wednesday. “It’s like snowboarding or skiing,” David Cerone said, riding the back of the garbage collection truck. He told Mountain Newsroom Reporter Spencer Wilson his hands might get cold, but it’s not a big deal. (credit: CBS) “Just like mail,” Cerone explained. “It’s a service!” The team of two spent Wednesday on one of their usual routes grabbing cans, sometimes out of snowbanks to load their contents into the back of the truck. Trudging through snow packed roads, sometimes with...
SUMMIT COUNTY, CO
Gray Wolf Pup In Colorado Named ‘Akawe’ Following Animal Sanctuary Vote

(CBS4) – The Colorado Wolf and Wildlife Center says after 40,000 votes, they decided on a name for a gray wolf pup in Jackson County. The animal sanctuary says the most votes went to Akawe — the Ojibwe word for “first,” it says. “The Ojibwe people view wolves as wise mentors and have fought for protection of wolves in parts of the United States; as have many Indigenous American tribes,” the group said in a post on social media. Earlier this month, CBS4 introduced you to the pup which was the first pup to be collared by Colorado Parks and Wildlife. (credit: CPW/Eric Odell) The pup is one of eight wolves known to be living in northern Colorado. The mother wolf has a collar on, but it recently stopped transmitting. That’s what led CPW to the decision to collar the pup. The collar “will allow our biologists and wildlife managers to learn more about the behavior of these naturally migrating wolves,” said CPW Director Dan Prenzlow.  
JACKSON COUNTY, CO
Colorado Ballet To Perform The Wizard Of Oz

DENVER (CBS4)– It’s a whirlwind of adventure planned for the Colorado Ballet. Next month, the ballet will perform The Wizard of Oz with nine performances at the Ellie Caulkins Opera House. (credit: Rachel Neville) This is the first time The Wizard of Oz will be performed for audiences at the Ellie Caulkins Opera House since its world premiere in 2019. That performance was sold out. “Colorado Ballet is thrilled to bring The Wizard of Oz back to Denver this season,” stated Artistic Director Gil Boggs in a statement. “It took two years of dedication, creativity, and hard work—as well as a lot of...
DENVER, CO
