Loveland Dairy Queen Celebrating No. 1 Ranking With Coupons For Free Blizzards This Weekend

LOVELAND, Colo. (CBS4) — The Dairy Queen in Loveland has been named the No. 1 treat location in the country — for the fourth year in a row. This Friday, Saturday and Sunday they’re celebrating by giving out coupons for a free medium Blizzard with each item purchased. The coupons will be valid starting Feb. 28.

” A big thank you to all our customers for making this possible!! We hope to see you this weekend and possibly next year for the fifth year in a row!! ” officials wrote on Facebook .

One notable customer in the past year was actor and former governor of California Arnold Schwarzenegger , who popped in for treats and posed with the staff over the summer.

The store is located at the southeast corner of Eisenhower Boulevard and Lincoln Avenue and was the top-selling location across Dairy Queen’s thousands of stores.