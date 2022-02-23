ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wayland, MI

Gun Lake Casino drops mask requirement

By Raymond Hole
WWMT
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWAYLAND, Mich. — Gun Lake Casino dropped its mask requirement Tuesday for guests inside the casino. The announcement was made following adjustments to the casino's "Play It Safe" initiatives put in place to...

wwmt.com

