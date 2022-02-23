ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Entertainment

Documentary set to air about Welsh darting icon Alan Evans

dartsnews.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAs part of a brand new series on BBC One Wales called Legends of Welsh Sport, Alan 'The Arrow' Evans is the first sporting star to be profiled in a documentary aired on Wednesday evening. Fellow...

dartsnews.com

Comments / 0

Related
Hello Magazine

Paris Hilton shares heartbreak after sad loss following fairytale wedding

Paris Hilton has shared her sadness following the sudden death of comedian Donny Davis, known for performing with stars like Britney Spears and Miley Cyrus. The newlywed took to her Instagram Stories to pay a heartfelt tribute to the late star, who was found dead by police in his hotel room at Las Vegas' Resorts World Hotel on Tuesday. No cause of death has been disclosed. He was just 43 years old.
CELEBRITIES
Popculture

A&E Cancels Controversial Show After Just 3 Episodes

One of the most controversial new reality shows of the season has met an abrupt end. Adults Adopting Adults was canceled after just three episodes on A&E, officially for "low ratings." However, the move also came after viewers raised concerns about star Danny Huff's behavior. The documentary series debuted in...
TV SERIES
Radar Online.com

'RHOP' Star Mia Thornton Diagnosed With Cancer, Bravo Family Showers Her With Support

Real Housewives of Potomac newcomer Mia Thornton has been diagnosed with cancer. The 37-year-old businesswoman-turned-Bravo star revealed the emotional news to her followers on Friday. Sharing a selfie while sitting in her living room, Thornton said she was first told about her cancer last week. Article continues below advertisement. "Same...
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tony O'shea
Person
Tom Jones
Person
Muhammad Ali
Person
George Best
Person
Bobby George
Person
Alan Evans
Hello Magazine

Carrie Underwood wows in micro shorts to share long-awaited news

Carrie Underwood sent her fans into meltdown when she shared some long-awaited news on Wednesday. The country superstar took to Instagram with a video montage showcasing some incredible outfits as she revealed she will soon be returning to Las Vegas for her Reflection residency. Carrie looked incredible in the clip, revealing some show-stopping stage looks including a pair of micro shorts that highlighted her sculpted legs.
CELEBRITIES
San Francisco Chronicle

Review: Netflix documentary should please Kanye West, and that’s about it

The fatal weakness of “Jeen-yuhs: A Kanye Trilogy” is that it ultimately seems like it was made for an audience of one: Kanye West. Directors Coodie Simmons and Chike Ozah seem so concerned with the rapper’s possible reaction to the film and so desirous of staying on his good side that they barely glance at anything he might find unpleasant.
MOVIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Welsh#Bbc One Wales#Uk#Legends Of Welsh Sport
Huron Daily Tribune

'Bad Axe' documentary is about family, filmmaker says

When David Siev got the news the documentary he made about his family in his hometown of Bad Axe was named an official selection of the 2022 SXSW Film Festival, he was standing with his fiancée and producing partner underneath the big Christmas tree at Rockefeller Center in New York City in December.
BAD AXE, MI
Black Hills Pioneer

‘Phoenix Rising’: Evan Rachel Wood Reclaims Her Story in HBO Documentary (VIDEO)

Westworld star Evan Rachel Wood is reclaiming her story and fighting for justice in the new two-part HBO documentary Phoenix Rising, which premieres back-to-back on March 15 and 16. “Phoenix Rising delves behind familiar headlines and explores the often-misunderstood aspects of domestic abuse, helping to shed light on the many...
MOVIES
ETOnline.com

Amanda Kloots Tests Positive for COVID-19 Two Years After Late Husband Nick Cordero's Battle

Amanda Kloots will not be on The Talk this week. On Thursday, the 39-year-old TV personality shared on Instagram that she has tested positive for COVID-19. "My @thetalkcbs family! Unfortunately I tested positive for COVID and will be missing some days at work until my quarantine is over," she wrote alongside a photo of herself with her co-hosts of The Talk, Akbar Gbajabiamila, Jerry O'Connell, Sheryl Underwood and Natalie Morales.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Hello Magazine

1883 star Tim McGraw weighs in on Elsa's fate ahead of season finale - and it does not sound good

1883 star Tim McGraw has weighed in on the fate of his on-screen daughter Elsa Dutton ahead of the Western period drama's season one finale on Sunday. Speaking to TVLine, the actor and country music star who stars in the Yellowstone prequel series opposite his real-life wife Faith Hill revealed that his character has very little hope for his daughter's survival. Asked whether James Dutton thinks Elsa will manage to recover from the wounds she sustained in the penultimate episode, he said: "I don't think he has any hope at all."
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
BBC
Country
U.K.
Mic

Watch the powerful trailer for ‘Phoenix Rising,’ Evan Rachel Wood’s Marilyn Manson documentary

Warning: This article references sexual abuse. Evan Rachel Wood has been in the headlines since early last year when over a dozen women came forward to accuse Brian Warner, better known as Marilyn Manson, of sexual assault. Wood was Manson’s girlfriend for a time in the early 2000s, and alleges that he groomed her as a teenager and eventually raped her on a music video shoot. Manson is currently facing legal challenges from four of the women alleging a myriad of abuses including rape, sexual battery, intentional infliction of emotional distress, human trafficking, and unlawful imprisonment. Manson denies the allegations and has already had one of the lawsuits thrown out, but his home was searched for evidence in November of last year.
MOVIES
Popculture

Adrianne Curry Reveals Where She Stands With Ex-Husband Christopher Knight

Adrianne Curry-Rhode reveals she and her ex-husband Brady Bunch alum Christopher Knight are not on friendly terms after their breakup. "I wish him well in his life," the former America's Next Top Model star tells In Touch. "I remember before I walked away, I was just like, you know, 'You should stop marrying people. You're not good at it.' And he's like, 'I totally agree. I'm not a good husband.' And boy, did he just jump right back into that," she continued, referring to Knight's fourth wife, Cara Kokenes.
RELATIONSHIPS
HollywoodLife

Beyoncé Stuns In Red Sweater & Big Curls For Date Night With Jay Z In LA – Photos

Beyoncé rocked big, beautiful curls and a fiery red dress for a date night out with hubby Jay-Z, where the duo laughed and talked over dinner. ‘Crazy in Love’ never looked so put together. Beyoncé, 40, was the absolute picture of glamour in new photos from a date night out with husband Jay-Z, 52, where she rocked big, bouncing blond curls and a ribbed red sweater for an intimate dinner in LA. Laughing and talking while sitting in a secluded booth, the singer was absolutely radiant on her night out, and love was most definitely in the air in the new photos, available here.
CELEBRITIES
Outsider.com

‘The Conners’ Face a Difficult Subject in Upcoming Episode

A new episode of The Conners is coming soon. The March 2 episode is set to be a very intense and dramatic story for fans. While the show can be full of laughs, The Conners deals with some serious topics. Addiction, love, family, and more. Now it appears that there is going to be a shooting in the neighborhood. Something that many Americans are going to be able to relate to. Many might feel uncomfortable watching as the family deals with the situation.
TV SERIES
Decider.com

‘The View’ Audiences Infuriated by the Return of Guest Host Michele Tafoya: “Stop Doing This”

The View audiences were enraged over one major announcement today, and it wasn’t even made by the panel! That’s because the beloved talk show plans to re-introduce a guest nobody asked to see more of: Michele Tafoya. Last October, the NFL sportscaster visited the panel as one of the many conservative hosts set to replace Meghan McCain, and it was a real doozy. Now, after Tafoya’s big exit from NBC’s Sunday Night Football, could she be making a big push to be added to the panel permanently? The View fans sure hope not.
NFL

Comments / 0

Community Policy