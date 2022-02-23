ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hermiston, OR

Watch: Explosion and fire destroys Shearer’s Foods Hermiston plant

Tri-City Herald
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAn apparent boiler explosion at Shearer’s Foods plant...

www.tri-cityherald.com

KUTV

One person dead, multiple injured after pickup strikes elk on I-70

SALINA, Utah (KUTV) — Authorities closed westbound lanes of I-70 near Salina Saturday morning due to a fatal crash. According to the Utah Highway Patrol, the highway is closed near milepost 92. Two medical helicopters were dispatched to the scene after the single-vehicle crash that happened shortly after 5:30...
SALINA, UT
YakTriNews.com | KAPP-KVEW TV

BREAKING: Large crash on I-84 closes Deadman’s Pass

PENDLETON, Ore. — A large crash involving multiple vehicles has closed a large section of I-84 just miles away from Pendleton, Oregon. Oregon Department of Transportation’s (ODOT) Trip Check website says that I-84 is closed eastbound from milepost 216 to 265. ***Traffic Alert 🚨 I-84 between Pendleton and La Grande closed between milepost 216 and 265 due to multiple vehicle...
PENDLETON, OR
Hermiston, OR
Hermiston, OR
Oregon Crime & Safety
Tacoma News Tribune

Bones found by WA hikers identified as those of missing child

Human bones discovered by hikers in rural Benton County Feb. 5 have been identified as those of a child reported missing in 2021. Detectives are working with agencies involved in the case to notify the child’s family, according to the Benton County Sheriff’s Office. The hikers were in...
BENTON COUNTY, WA
KTVZ News Channel 21

Prineville woman talks of being on phone with ‘best friend,’ hearing his deadly encounter with deputy

Prineville resident Jennifer Hill says Nicholas Rodin “was my best friend for 20 years now” – but she also knew he was wanted on an arrest warrant. So when she heard his name on her police scanner Friday afternoon, she called to warn him – and ended up listening in on his fateful, fatal encounter with a Crook County sheriff’s deputy. The post Prineville woman talks of being on phone with ‘best friend,’ hearing his deadly encounter with deputy appeared first on KTVZ.
PRINEVILLE, OR
KATU.com

Do you know them? OSP releases photos of logging road theft suspects

SWEET HOME, Ore. - Oregon State Police Fish & Wildlife Division is asking for the public's help in identifying two theft suspects. The theft and trespass occurred on a logging road on Cascade Timber Consulting property outside Sweet Home. Property was found to be missing from the site. The logging...
SWEET HOME, OR
KIMA TV

Missing couple found by volunteer search and rescue crews

GREENWATER, Wash. – Pierce County deputies say a couple who never returned home from a shooting trip Tuesday has been found. Jayden Noakes and Garian Reynolds went out for target practice Tuesday on the FS 70 road east of Greenwater. The two told family they would return by dark but never did.
PIERCE COUNTY, WA
ABC4

14-year-old skier that died in Alta Ski Resort collision identified

ALTA, Utah (ABC4) – The identity of a teen skier who died after an accident at Alta Ski Area has been identified. The Alta Marshal’s Office says the victim is 14-year-old Henry Kendell of Millcreek. The fatal collision happened on Feb. 13 near the Sugarloaf area at the Alta Ski Resort. When rescue crews arrived, […]
MILLCREEK, UT
ABC4

Authorities searching for two missing Moab boys

MOAB, Utah (ABC4) – Authorities are searching for two boys who have gone missing since Feb. 22. The Grand County Sheriff’s Office says 11-year-old Asher Ford and 13-year-old Athan Hickman were last seen near the Moab Post Office around 5 p.m. on Tuesday. They did not return home and have not been seen since. Asher […]
MOAB, UT

