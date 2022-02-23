Watch: Explosion and fire destroys Shearer’s Foods Hermiston plant

SALINA, Utah (KUTV) — Authorities closed westbound lanes of I-70 near Salina Saturday morning due to a fatal crash. According to the Utah Highway Patrol, the highway is closed near milepost 92. Two medical helicopters were dispatched to the scene after the single-vehicle crash that happened shortly after 5:30...
An 18-year-old is in critical condition after dogs attacked her and dragged her through the street, police and neighbors told news outlets. The woman and another person who tried to help were bitten by a dog during the attack, the King County Sheriff’s Office said. The teen was taken to Harborview Medical Center in Seattle.
PENDLETON, Ore. — A large crash involving multiple vehicles has closed a large section of I-84 just miles away from Pendleton, Oregon. Oregon Department of Transportation’s (ODOT) Trip Check website says that I-84 is closed eastbound from milepost 216 to 265. ***Traffic Alert 🚨 I-84 between Pendleton and La Grande closed between milepost 216 and 265 due to multiple vehicle...
Human bones discovered by hikers in rural Benton County Feb. 5 have been identified as those of a child reported missing in 2021. Detectives are working with agencies involved in the case to notify the child’s family, according to the Benton County Sheriff’s Office. The hikers were in...
Alcohol is suspected to be a factor in a single-car crash that killed a driver on southbound Highway 99 in central Fresno on Friday night. California Highway Patrol spokesman Mike Salas said the crash happened about 10:10 p.m. north of Clinton Avenue. Salas said that for an unknown reason, the...
Prineville resident Jennifer Hill says Nicholas Rodin “was my best friend for 20 years now” – but she also knew he was wanted on an arrest warrant. So when she heard his name on her police scanner Friday afternoon, she called to warn him – and ended up listening in on his fateful, fatal encounter with a Crook County sheriff’s deputy.
A missing Northern California man who separated from his brother on a hike in California's Sierra Nevada was found dead Sunday, officials said. The hiker fell over a ridge line on the popular Sierra Buttes Lookout Trail near Young America Lake and succumbed to his injuries, the Sierra County Sheriff's Office said in a statement.
SUNNYSIDE, Wash. — Washington State Patrol is asking drivers to avoid SR 241, six miles north of Sunnyside, as Troopers clear seven crashes that occurred since Monday night, according to a tweet from Trooper Thorson at 8:20 a.m. Tuesday. Trooper Thorson said the area north of Sunnyside on SR...
SWEET HOME, Ore. - Oregon State Police Fish & Wildlife Division is asking for the public's help in identifying two theft suspects. The theft and trespass occurred on a logging road on Cascade Timber Consulting property outside Sweet Home. Property was found to be missing from the site. The logging...
GREENWATER, Wash. – Pierce County deputies say a couple who never returned home from a shooting trip Tuesday has been found. Jayden Noakes and Garian Reynolds went out for target practice Tuesday on the FS 70 road east of Greenwater. The two told family they would return by dark but never did.
A second person has died after a head-on crash along Highway 240 near Richland. Charlette Burghard, 25, of Richland, was driving a Ford Focus west on the highway on Feb. 10 when Victor L. Groves, 50, of Outlook, crossed the center line in a Ford F150 pickup near the Horn Rapids Golf Course, the Washington State Patrol said.
PACIFIC COUNTY, Wash. — Washington State Patrol troopers are investigating a fatal collision involving a logging truck and another truck on State Route 101 in Pacific County. Trooper Katherine Weatherwax said a truck crossed the center line and struck the logging truck at Milepost 33. Law enforcement did not...
ALTA, Utah (ABC4) – The identity of a teen skier who died after an accident at Alta Ski Area has been identified. The Alta Marshal’s Office says the victim is 14-year-old Henry Kendell of Millcreek. The fatal collision happened on Feb. 13 near the Sugarloaf area at the Alta Ski Resort. When rescue crews arrived, […]
MOAB, Utah (ABC4) – Authorities are searching for two boys who have gone missing since Feb. 22. The Grand County Sheriff’s Office says 11-year-old Asher Ford and 13-year-old Athan Hickman were last seen near the Moab Post Office around 5 p.m. on Tuesday. They did not return home and have not been seen since. Asher […]
A motorcyclist from Bend, riding on state Highway 31 in Lake County, was killed Tuesday afternoon when he failed to negotiate a curve, went off the road and struck a tree, Oregon State Police reported.
