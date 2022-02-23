Watch: Explosion and fire destroys Shearer’s Foods Hermiston plant

Prineville resident Jennifer Hill says Nicholas Rodin “was my best friend for 20 years now” – but she also knew he was wanted on an arrest warrant. So when she heard his name on her police scanner Friday afternoon, she called to warn him – and ended up listening in on his fateful, fatal encounter with a Crook County sheriff’s deputy. The post Prineville woman talks of being on phone with ‘best friend,’ hearing his deadly encounter with deputy appeared first on KTVZ.

PRINEVILLE, OR ・ 20 DAYS AGO