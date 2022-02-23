Cedar Point's Top Thrill Dragster ride to remain closed for 2022 season

By: KDKA-TV News Staff
SANDUSKY, Ohio (KDKA) — If you’re planning on making a trip out to Cedar Point this summer, you’ll need to pay with a card or online.
Cedar Point announced late last week that the entire park and its surrounding properties would be “going cashless” as it prepares for the upcoming season.
The park has said it made the decision to move to all cashless transactions because it is “faster, safer and always secure.”
Debit cards, credit cards, Google Pay and Apple Pay will all be accepted.
However, guests with cash can convert that money to a prepaid debit card at kiosks at no charge.
