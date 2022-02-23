Consumers Energy to build 200 new EV chargers in Michigan

Group CTO of Techniche, overseeing the technology strategy for the Statseeker and Urgent lines of global business. The rapid growth in EV (electric vehicle) charger infrastructure is expanding to support the growing number of consumer and commercial EV on the road. EV chargers are being installed in many locations, including fuel retail, convenience stores, grocery stores, pharmacies, restaurants, car sales lots and public areas in smart cities, parks and public streets. Offering an excellent charging experience is paramount to forever gaining a loyal EV charging customer. To achieve this, you need to be in control of EV charger station reliability, ease of use and the surrounding facilities that are core to the customer experience.

