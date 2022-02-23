ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Michigan State

Consumers Energy to build 200 new EV chargers in Michigan

Tv20detroit.com
 4 days ago

(WXYZ) — Michigan is getting more electric vehicle chargers as the number of EVs on the market and on the roads continues to increase. Consumers Energy announced Monday it is planning to add 200...

www.tv20detroit.com

WLNS

Consumers Energy to add electric vehicle charging stations

JACKSON, Mich. (AP) — Consumers Energy plans to add 200 new electric vehicle charging stations — including 100 fast chargers — across Michigan by the end of the year. The Jackson-based utility said Monday that the stations are part of its commitment to powering one million electric vehicles in its service areas by 2030. Consumers […]
JACKSON, MI
Daily Mississippian

Oxford could expand EV charger access

As the City of Oxford continues to grow and electric vehicles position themselves to dominate the automotive industry, Oxford lacks an essential component for drivers of electric vehicles — chargers. This could be poised to change tomorrow if Oxford Mayor Robyn Tannehill is authorized to sign the Tennessee Valley Authority Electric Vehicle Fast Charger Program Agreement at today’s Board of Aldermen meeting.
OXFORD, MS
Government Technology

Fla. Legislature Considers Who Should Control EV Chargers

(TNS) — During Sunday’s Super Bowl, the nation’s auto industry sent the message that the future is in electric vehicles. That future comes with a catch — if you’re on a long drive, you’ll need to recharge your car’s battery. The issue gets...
FLORIDA STATE
Forbes

EV Charger Reliability Is Critical

Group CTO of Techniche, overseeing the technology strategy for the Statseeker and Urgent lines of global business. The rapid growth in EV (electric vehicle) charger infrastructure is expanding to support the growing number of consumer and commercial EV on the road. EV chargers are being installed in many locations, including fuel retail, convenience stores, grocery stores, pharmacies, restaurants, car sales lots and public areas in smart cities, parks and public streets. Offering an excellent charging experience is paramount to forever gaining a loyal EV charging customer. To achieve this, you need to be in control of EV charger station reliability, ease of use and the surrounding facilities that are core to the customer experience.
CARS
Shropshire Star

Slow rollout of public rapid chargers could hinder EV adoption

The RAC has warned people could be put off EVs if public charging networks don’t improve. The uptake of electric vehicles could be hindered by a slow rollout of the rapid public charging network, the RAC has warned. The motoring organisation has analysed Government data that shows just 17...
CARS
Wired

The Psychology of Placing EV Chargers Along Roads Less Traveled

Gil Tal lives in Davis, California, where winter daytime temperatures are in the mid-50s and annual rainfall is well below the national average. But the Sierra Nevada mountains are two hours away, so Tal made sure his latest car had four-wheel drive. “One day, I will go to the snow,” he says.
DAVIS, CA
ZDNet

The best home EV chargers 2022

Are you the proud owner or future purchaser of a battery electric vehicle (BEV) or a plug-in hybrid electric vehicle (PHEV)? Don't forget the charger. You'll use public charging stations when you're on a road trip, but the experience of owning an electric vehicle (EV) improves dramatically when you can recharge on your own schedule, without having to worry about finding a place to plug in moving your car when it's done charging. A personal charger also lets you take advantage of the best electric rates, especially if your utility charges lower rates in off-peak hours.
TECHNOLOGY
insideevs.com

Grizzl-E Smart EV Charger: Built Tough For Home And Businesses Alike

United Chargers has just re-launched its Grizzl-E Smart EV Charger for home and commercial charging of electric vehicles. This is the first mass-produced EV Charger in North America that can connect to any EV Charging software provider that supports OCPP 1.6J protocol. With its OCPP connection and available ChargeLab commercial software, the Grizzl-E Smart is the most versatile and affordable commercial EV Charging solution on the market today. It starts at just $539.
TECHNOLOGY
Vice

Think The Solar Canopy Is Powering EV Fast Chargers? Think Again.

Moveable explores the future of transportation, infrastructure, energy, and cities. Recently, a user on r/ElectricVehicles posted photos of an Electrify America fast charging station with a roof over the chargers made of solar panels, called a solar canopy. The comments were overwhelmingly enthusiastic, wondering why all EV chargers don’t have solar canopies that both shield vehicles from the elements and provide electricity to power the chargers. A true win-win situation, right?
CARS
MotorBiscuit

Consumer Reports Just Revealed the Top 2022 EVs

For years Consumer Reports rates the new vehicles in a variety of categories. It just revealed its Top EV pick for 2022. Replacing last year’s Tesla Model 3 is the Ford Mustang Mach-E. We’ll break down how CR determined the Mach-E as the best of 2022. The Mach-E...
CARS

