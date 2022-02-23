ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ann Arbor, MI

Michigan fans expected suspension of men's basketball coach Juwan Howard

By Kimberly Craig
Tv20detroit.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleANN ARBOR, Mich. (WXYZ) — It's certainly clear that University of Michigan men's basketball coach Juwan Howard has a lot of fans. But Monday, many of those...

www.tv20detroit.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
The Associated Press

Senators to watch as Supreme Court fight unfolds

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden and Senate Democrats say they are hoping for a bipartisan vote to confirm Ketanji Brown Jackson to the Supreme Court. That won’t be easy, but some Republicans have expressed an openness to voting for Biden’s nominee, who currently sits on the U.S. Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia Circuit and would be the first Black woman on the Supreme Court. Republican Sens. Susan Collins of Maine, Lisa Murkowski of Alaska and Lindsey Graham of South Carolina voted last year to confirm Jackson for her current position.
CONGRESS & COURTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
Local
Michigan College Basketball
State
Wisconsin State
Ann Arbor, MI
College Sports
Ann Arbor, MI
Sports
Local
Michigan Sports
Ann Arbor, MI
College Basketball
Local
Michigan Basketball
Local
Michigan College Sports
City
Ann Arbor, MI
Ann Arbor, MI
Basketball
CBS News

Former President Trump predicts "a major war in Europe," criticizes Biden administration for Russia's invasion of Ukraine

Former President Donald Trump called Russia's invasion of Ukraine "an atrocity that should have never been allowed to occur," but put the blame on President Biden's administration. In his remarks at the Conservative Political Action Conference in Orlando, the former commander-in-chief predicted "a major war in Europe" would erupt. Trump,...
POTUS
The Associated Press

Euro nations reject FIFA ruling Russia can play on as RFU

LONDON (AP) — FIFA drew a swift backlash from European nations for not immediately expelling Russia from World Cup qualifying on Sunday and only ordering the country to play at neutral venues under the name of its federation — the Football Union of Russia (RFU). Protesting against FIFA’s...
UEFA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Greg Gard
Person
Juwan Howard
CBS News

Russia's invasion of Ukraine intensifies with missile attacks and street fighting in Kyiv

Kyiv — Ukraine's top diplomat said Saturday morning his country's capital "survived another night" under Russian assault, as the president released a video reassuring his nation he was still there. President Volodymyr Zelensky's message — shot outdoors on a cell phone, clearly in the capital of Kyiv — was a clear rebuttal to rumors that he might evacuate and reports that the United States had advised him to flee, CBS News' Haley Ott reports.
UEFA

Comments / 0

Community Policy