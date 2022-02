Seventh ranked Duke was simply too much for Syracuse Saturday night in the Carrier Dome. After leading by as many as 30 in the first half, the Blue Devils cruised in the second on its way to an 97-70 victory over the Orange. With the loss, Syracuse drops to 15-14 (9-9) on the season. Next up is at North Carolina on Monday. That game tips at 7:00 p.m. and will be broadcast on ESPN.

SYRACUSE, NY ・ 18 HOURS AGO