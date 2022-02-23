ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington, DC

National Guard to help DC control traffic for truck convoys

By Bill Shannon
WTAJ
WTAJ
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1FL7Zj_0eMwivEG00

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Pentagon has approved the deployment of 700 unarmed National Guard troops to the nation’s capital as it prepares for trucker convoys that are planning protests against pandemic restrictions beginning next week.

Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin approved the request Tuesday from the District of Columbia government and the U.S. Capitol Police, the Pentagon said in a statement Tuesday night.

The troops would be used to assist with traffic control during demonstrations expected in the city in the coming days, the Pentagon said. Four hundred Guard members from the District of Columbia Guard will be joined by 300 Guard members from other states, according to the statement.

Guard members will not carry firearms or take part in law enforcement or domestic-surveillance activities, the Pentagon said.

Modeled after recent trucker protests in Canada, separate truck convoys have been planned through online forums with names like the People’s Convoy and the American Truckers Freedom Fund — all with different starting points, departure dates and routes. Some are scheduled to arrive in time for President Joe Biden’s State of the Union address on March 1, though others may arrive afterward.

The convoys follow the recent Canadian truckers’ protest which shut down the busiest U.S. Canadian border crossing and besieged the streets of the capital, Ottawa, for weeks to protest government pandemic restrictions. The multiple blockades were broken up by police last week, with more than 100 arrests.

It remains to be seen if any of the U.S. convoys would seek to actively shut down Washington’s streets, the way their Canadian counterparts did in Ottawa. Some convoy organizers have spoken of plans to briefly roll through the city, then focus on shutting down the Beltway, which encircles the capital.

A statement from the People’s Convoy specifically says the trucks “will NOT be going into DC proper.” That convoy is planning to embark Wednesday from southern California and arrive in D.C. around March 5.

The U.S. convoys seek an immediate lifting of what they say are heavy-handed government pandemic restrictions like mask mandates and vaccine requirements. The American Truckers Freedom Fund website says the group is protesting “the unscientific, unconstitutional overreach of the federal government.”

Vaccines have proven highly effective at preventing COVID-19 infections, especially serious illness and death, and high-quality masks offer strong protection against spreading or contracting the disease. Public sentiment, especially among conservatives, has been shifting against government mandates as the pandemic heads into its third year.

People’s Convoy organizer Mike Landis, in a video testimonial on the group’s website, said the current COVID vaccine “is not proven yet” but supported individual choice on whether to take it or not. Landis said the convoy was open to all vehicles and said the primary goal was to pressure Biden to lift the national state of emergency.

“We want this government to bring back the Constitution,” Landis said. “We do not want to be under a dictatorship communism-style regime, like where we are right now.”

A state of emergency in the U.S. was declared by President Donald Trump in March 2020. Last week, Biden announced his intention to extend it beyond the current March 1 expiration date.

The websites organizing the American trucker convoys directly reference the inspiration of the Canadian movement. A statement on the People’s Convoy website pays homage to “our brave and courageous neighbors to the north — our Canadian brothers and sisters who led the charge.”

Metropolitan Police Department Chief Robert Contee said Friday that his department was closely monitoring the shifting information and would be devoting additional police manhours in a rolling state of heightened alert over the next few weeks. In the meantime, he warned D.C. residents to stay alert for unexpected traffic snarls.

“There will be disruptions to traffic, that kind of thing,” Contee said. “I think we need to be very candid with the public about what some of the expectations, based upon what we’ve seen in Ottawa, that we might see here in the District.”

Contee called the Ottawa standoff “an incredible situation — one that we have not seen here in the District of Columbia.”

Contee and Mayor Muriel Bowser memorably predicted unrest several days before the Jan. 6, 2021, insurrection at the Capitol Building. They warned residents to stay indoors and called for additional resources, but the Capitol Police and National Guard were still caught unprepared when crowds of Trump supporters overran the building, resulting in several deaths and numerous injuries.

Lingering memories of that debacle have fueled a heightened sense of anxiety and speculation over the coming convoys. But Bowser said she wasn’t yet warning residents to avoid the Capitol area or the National Mall.

“We’re not at a point to give specific instructions to residents just yet. We will,” Bowser said.

Sign up for the WTAJ Newsletter for the latest local news, weather, and community events that matter to you .

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WTAJ - www.wearecentralpa.com.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
WTAJ

Pa. State Capitol lit with Ukraine’s flag colors

HARRISBURG, Pa (WHTM) — A show of solidarity and support for Ukraine was on display on Saturday night in Harrisburg. The State Capitol Building was lit up with the colors of the Ukrainian Flag on the night of Saturday, Feb 26. Governor Tom Wolf condemned the war in Ukraine on Thursday, Feb 24 by releasing […]
HARRISBURG, PA
WTAJ

Gov. Wolf urges removal of Russian liquor from shelves

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — In a letter to the Pennsylvania Liquor Control Board, Governor Wolf has urged the removal of Russian-sourced products from Fine Wine and Good Spirits stores in the Commonwealth. He also wants the owners of the stores to stop selling them as quickly as possible. Wolf stated in the letter that this […]
HARRISBURG, PA
WTAJ

Biden has decided on Supreme Court nominee: reports

Outlets did not indicate which nominee the president had decided on, but reported the president had made his choice. People familiar with the selection told CNN, which was the first news outlet to report the news, that he had come to a decision and that it could be made public as early as Friday.
CONGRESS & COURTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Washington, DC
Government
State
California State
State
Washington State
City
Washington, DC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Muriel Bowser
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Donald Trump
WTAJ

First day of petitions arrives for Pennsylvania’s primaries

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — Friday is the first day for candidates for statewide office in Pennsylvania, including governor and U.S. Senate, and Congress to start gathering signatures from voters to get on ballots for the May 17 primary election. There are huge fields of candidates for Pennsylvania’s open U.S. Senate seat and governor’s office, and […]
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#National Guard#Traffic Control#Canada#Ap#Pentagon#Defense#Capitol Police#The People S Convoy#State Of The Union#Canadian#Dc#Emb
WTAJ

NOT REAL NEWS: A look at what didn’t happen this week

A roundup of some of the most popular but completely untrue stories and visuals of the week. None of these are legit, even though they were shared widely on social media. The Associated Press checked them out. Here are the facts: ___ Photos, videos claiming to show Russian invasion of Ukraine are miscaptioned CLAIM: Videos […]
WORLD
WTAJ

Ukraine invasion: What to know as Putin alerts nuclear force

Vladimir Putin put his nuclear forces on increased alert on Sunday in an unprecedented escalation of tension with the West over Russia’s massive conventional assault of Ukraine, which entered its fourth day with fighting in the streets of the country’s second-largest city.
POLITICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Capitol
NewsBreak
Traffic
NewsBreak
United States National Guard
NewsBreak
Military
News Break
Politics
WTAJ

Wolf officials argue to keep mail-in balloting during appeal

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — The Wolf administration on Thursday asked the Pennsylvania Supreme Court to keep the state’s mail-in voting law in place while the justices consider a lower-court ruling throwing it out. If the Commonwealth Court’s ruling stands, the 2-year-old voting law would no longer be in effect as of March 15 — a […]
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
WTAJ

GOP Somerset event features U.S. Senate, Gov. Candidates

SOMERSET COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ)– Members of the Republican Party of Pennsylvania met in Somerset Thursday night. The event featured candidates running for political office, including Kathy Barnette who’s running for Pennsylvania’s open U.S. Senate seat, “My message to Somerset and to the rest of the Commonwealth is that we need change,” Barnette said. “These are […]
SOMERSET, PA
WTAJ

WTAJ

14K+
Followers
5K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

WeAreCentralPA.com is your source for local coverage, breaking news and weather across Altoona, Johnstown, State College and DuBois.

 https://WeAreCentralPA.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy