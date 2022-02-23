ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
BigPay is launching its Digital Personal Loan product next week

By Alexander Wong
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBigPay, the eWallet offering by Capital A, is launching a brand new feature where you can apply for loans with instant approval. It claims to be the first fully digital personal loan product in Malaysia. According to the teaser image, BigPay’s personal loan product offers approvals as fast as...

