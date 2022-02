A college student didn’t know she was pregnant until the week before she gave birth to her son.Teagan Brill was a senior in college in February 2021 when she gave birth to her son, Owen. In a series of TikTok videos that have recently gone viral, Brill explained that she was experiencing intense stomach pain and couldn’t stand when she went to the bathroom and called 911. Little did she know that she was actually having contractions.“One Monday night in February, I did not feel good and something was off,” Brill said in a TikTok video. “I was just like,...

WOMEN'S HEALTH ・ 2 DAYS AGO