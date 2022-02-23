ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Interview: Oscar nominee Ariana DeBose is ready for her close-up and in ‘West Side Story’ she shines bright

By Ryan McQuade
awardswatch.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAriana DeBose is a triple threat force to be reckoned with. From the moment she arrives on the screen of Steven Spielberg’s adaptation of the classic musical West Side Story, it is clear we are in the presence of singular talent that expertly performs any task she is assigned. Since the...

awardswatch.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Hollywood Reporter

NYFW: Ariana DeBose on How Carolina Herrera Show Was “What Dreams Are Made Of”

New York Fashion Week attendees were ready for some romance on this Valentine’s Day, and Wes Gordon served it up with a healthy side of drama in his Fall/Winter 2022 collection for Carolina Herrera, which debuted in an event space near Manhattan’s Madison Square Park on Monday morning, Feb. 14. From its brilliant color palette to the beauty of handwork and details that included long, lush trains, this was a collection roundly enjoyed by fashion fans, including at least one Oscar nominee.More from The Hollywood ReporterNYFW: Sergio Hudson Debuts Safari-Themed Fall Collection in PastelsOscars: Twitter's Top Fan-Voted Film Will Be Recognized...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
Lite Rock 96.9

‘West Side Story’ Announces Disney Plus Premiere Date

A day after the movie earned seven Oscar nominations, Disney announced that Steven Spielberg’s West Side Story was coming to streaming on Disney+ next month. The movie will debut on the service on March 2. Based on the 1957 stage musical, and previously made into the Academy Award winner...
MOVIES
Hyde Park Herald

'West Side Story' at Marriott is a mixed bag

One of the best productions of “West Side Story” I ever saw (and I've seen many) was at The Marriott Theatre several decades ago. An “ah-ha” experience, it made me realize why the ground-breaking 1957 musical conceived by Jerome Robbins and written by Arthur Laurents (book), Leonard Bernstein (music) and Stephen Sondheim (lyrics) had no peers.
THEATER & DANCE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ariana Debose
Person
Steven Spielberg
Outsider.com

Sam Elliott’s Wife Katharine Ross Opened Up About Her Rocky Beginning

We talk a lot about Sam Elliott here at Outsider. He is, after all, a badass cowboy who emanates talent. But Elliott isn’t the only gifted one in his household. In fact, his wife Katharine Ross was receiving Oscar nominations back in the 70s. And the leading lady is still going strong at 82 years old. However, Ross shares some reasons why becoming an actress was a bit rocky in the beginning.
CELEBRITIES
Outsider.com

Clint Eastwood’s Son Scott Remembers ‘Volatile Moment’ With Shia LaBeouf on ‘Fury’ Set

Scott Eastwood, son of legendary actor/director Clint Eastwood, recalled a moment when things got “volatile” on the “Fury” movie set with Shia LaBeouf. The actor recently talked to Insider via The Hollywood Reporter about the 2014 film. He remembered the tense war drama’s one scene upset LaBeouf and Brad Pitt. In it, Eastwood was supposed to crew tobacco and spit it on the group’s tank.
MOVIES
Outsider.com

Why ‘1883’ Star Isabel May Didn’t Go To Set When Billy Bob Thornton and Tom Hanks Were There

1883 star Isabel May takes her acting role seriously — so seriously, in fact, that she didn’t show up when two legends in the industry were on set. While Isabel May stars in the show alongside other big names like Tim McGraw, Faith Hill, and Sam Elliott, it turns out that two Oscar-winning actors also make cameos. Billy Bob Thornton stars in Episode 1 titled, “1883” while Tom Hanks is a guest star in Episode 2, “Behind Us, a Cliff.”
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Musical Theater#West Side Story#Close Up#The Donna Summer Musical#Afro#The Academy Awards
HollywoodLife

Orlando Bloom Dances With Baby Daisy, 1, At Katy Perry’s ‘American Idol’ Shoot In Hawaii — Photos

Orlando Bloom bounced little Daisy around during an outdoor performance, stopping to give his daughter a sweet kiss during the show. Daisy Dove has so much love! The 1-year-old got a sweet kiss from her doting dad Orlando Bloom, 45, while in the audience for an outdoor American Idol performance in Hawaii on Friday, Feb. 18. Mom Katy Perry, 37, is a judge on the show, of course, and could be seen glammed up at the table clapping and dancing along. Daisy looked particularly cozy in a baby carrier staying snuggled up to her famous pops, who was dressed for the island weather.
HAWAII STATE
Fatherly

Watch Clint Eastwood’s Second Best Movie Before It Leaves Netflix This Weekend

It’s odd to call a film that earned six Oscar nominations and grossed just shy of $100 million at the box office “overlooked,” but it’s not entirely inaccurate when it comes to Mystic River. “Forgotten” isn’t quite right, either. The reality is that Mystic River inexplicably gets lost in the shuffle when cineastes contemplate great movies in general and the best films directed by Clint Eastwood. Released in 2003, Mystic River breathes vivid life into the characters that populated Dennis Lehane’s novel of the same name. Eastwood examines such themes as friendship, family, revenge, violence, mistaken identity, vigilante justice, and forgiveness, packing it all into an engrossing 2-hour and 18-minute mystery drama. Mystic River is currently streaming on Netflix, but leaving on January 31, so now is the time to watch it again or see it for the first time.
MOVIES
Closer Weekly

Actress Angela Lansbury Always Puts Her Kids First: Meet Her Blended Family With Late Husband Peter Shaw

Murder, She Wrote actress Angela Lansbury has had a career full of incredible accolades and breakthrough roles. The five-time Tony Award winner eventually found the balance of juggling her busy career while raising her children, Andrew Shaw and Deidre Shaw, with her second husband, Peter Shaw. Peter also had one child, David Shaw, from a previous relationship, whom Angela views as her own.
RELATIONSHIPS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Disney
NewsBreak
Celebrities
talentrecap.com

Jennifer Hudson Shockingly Snubbed at This Year’s Oscars

Jennifer Hudson’s name was not called during today’s Oscar nominations to the surprise of Respect fans. The singer was considered a frontrunner for Best Actress for her portrayal of the queen of soul, Aretha Franklin. Respect premiered during the summer of 2021, after being postponed due to the Covid-19 pandemic. The film grossed $31 million at the box office and earned positive reviews for Hudson.
CELEBRITIES
Hello Magazine

Paris Hilton shares heartbreak after sad loss following fairytale wedding

Paris Hilton has shared her sadness following the sudden death of comedian Donny Davis, known for performing with stars like Britney Spears and Miley Cyrus. The newlywed took to her Instagram Stories to pay a heartfelt tribute to the late star, who was found dead by police in his hotel room at Las Vegas' Resorts World Hotel on Tuesday. No cause of death has been disclosed. He was just 43 years old.
CELEBRITIES
Popculture

'Law & Order: Organized Crime' Adds Star Comedian to Cast

The world of Law & Order: Organized Crime continues to grow. Deadline reports that the most recent Law & Order spinoff has added comedian Denis Leary to its second season In a recurring role. The Rescue Me star will play Frank Donnelly, a fellow member of the NYPD who will work alongside Christopher Meloni's Det. Elliot Stabler. It's not yet clear when Leary will appear in the season.
TV & VIDEOS
TheWrap

Kevin Costner to Star in and Direct Western ‘Horizon’

For the first time since 2003, Kevin Costner is returning to directing and will both star in and direct a Western — the upcoming film “Horizon.”. “Horizon” is a passion project for Costner that has long been in development and is a saga spanning 15 years both before and after the Civil War expansion and settlement of the American West.
MOVIES
Outsider.com

Sam Elliott’s Wife Katharine Ross Reflects on Numerous Projects Co-Starring Husband

She stars in one of the most iconic films of the 20th century, 1967’s The Graduate. Her face and her character are core to one of the most famous movie moments within the film as actress Katharine Ross and her The Graduate costar Dustin Hoffman ride off together on a bus. Taking off together after Hoffman’s character convinces Ross’s Elaine Robinson to from her wedding, heading off into the unknown with him.
RELATIONSHIPS

Comments / 0

Community Policy