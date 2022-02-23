Kevin Graham drives in seven as Ole Miss routs Arkansas State in rain-shortened affair

Ole Miss senior outfielder Kevin Graham drove in seven of the Rebels' 15 runs Wednesday. Photo by Reed Jones /Ole Miss Athletics

Follow Ole Miss athletics insider Michael Katz on Twitter

OXFORD – After a rough start to the season, Ole Miss senior outfielder Kevin Graham finds himself in the middle of quite the hot streak.

Graham drove in seven runs against Arkansas State on Wednesday afternoon – three on a home run to right field – and the Rebels scored in four innings in a 15-5 win in a game that was called in the fifth inning due to rainy conditions at Swayze Field.

The Rebels (4-0) continue their unbeaten start to the 2022 season.

Graham finished with three hits and, after going hitless in the first two games, is now batting .421.

“Baseball is just a funny game. I wasn’t seeing it great those first few days. Nothing really felt that off, which is probably what was frustrating about it. I couldn’t put my finger on what was different,” Graham said. “Just important to go in there and compete every at-bat. (If you) feel like you’re 10 for 10 instead of 0 for 10, you’re going to have success.”

Oregon State transfer Jack Washburn made his first Rebels start and had a shaky beginning. The first four Arkansas State batters reached base, including a bases-loaded hit by pitch for the game's first run. Washburn was able to minimize the damage, though, and allowed just two runs in the inning.

The Rebels quickly bailed Washburn out of trouble, scoring three in the bottom of the first, with two coming off a bases-loaded single from Graham that tied the game. Sophomore outfielder T.J. McCants gave Ole Miss the lead with his two-out single, and the Rebels never looked back.

Washburn was solid after the first, striking out four with four walks. He left the game in the fourth inning after allowing the first two runners to reach base. Junior Dylan DeLucia came in the game and struck out the side.

“Sometimes the baseball gods make it hard on you. And they did, of course. You walk the leadoff guy, guy gets a good base hit, we make an error, and another, I think, HBP,” coach Mike Bianco said. “But Jack’s a confident guy and hung in there. A lot of guys wouldn’t have been able to get through the first.”

The Rebels then batted around in an explosive seven-run fourth inning. Graham and senior Hayden Leatherwood hit back-to-back home runs to right field, and senior outfielder Justin Bench drove two in with a double.

Graham’s two-run double to left center in the bottom of the fifth wrapped up the Rebels’ scoring for the afternoon. Bench finished with two hits and four RBI, and Ole Miss racked up 12 hits in the win.

Ole Miss hosts VCU in a three-game series this weekend. First pitch on Friday is set for 4 p.m.

Pregame

Here is today's lineup. Oregon State transfer Jack Washburn will get the start on the mound.

2B Peyton Chatagnier

CF Justin Bench

SS Jacob Gonzalez

1B Tim Elko

LF Kevin Graham

DH Kemp Alderman

RF T.J. McCants

3B Reagan Burford

C Calvin Harris

First inning:

The first four Arkansas State batters reached base against Washburn, including a bases loaded hit by pitch that scored the first run of the game. Trailing 1-0 in the bottom of the first, the Rebels quickly loaded the bases and tied the game on a single from senior outfielder Kevin Graham. Sophomore outfielder T.J. McCants broke the tie with a two-out single to give the Rebels a 3-2 lead headed to the second.

Fourth inning:

The Rebels scored two more runs in the second but failed to plate any in the third. Washburn left in the fourth inning after making 62 pitches with four strikeouts and four walks. Dylan DeLucia inherited two runners with no outs and struck out the side to end the Red Wolves' scoring threat. The Rebels tacked on seven runs in the bottom of the inning, two coming off a double from senior outfielder Justin Bench and three coming from a Graham home run to deep right field. Senior Hayden Leatherwood's solo home run capped off the scoring, giving the Rebels a 12-2 lead.

Fifth inning:

DeLucia surrendered a solo home run to Ben Klutts to make it a 12-3 game. The Rebels scored three in the fifth, and the game was called due to rainy conditions.