With not much to bet on this Sunday night, you might as well wager on the NHL West Coast matchup between the Seattle Kraken and San Jose Sharks. It may not be the sexiest matchup of all time, but making boring games more exciting is exactly what sports betting is made for. The two teams are in the bottom two spots in the Pacific Division. The Kraken, in their first year as a franchise, are 16-33-5 and have lost six-straight games ahead of tonight. The Sharks started their season off hot, but have fallen to 23-23-6 and are 2-4-4 in their last 10 games.

NHL ・ 3 HOURS AGO