Aiming to reduce myocarditis cases, CDC says it's OK to wait 8 weeks between COVID shots

By Ryan Chatelain
spectrumnews1.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSome people may now wait up until eight weeks between their first and second doses of COVID-19 vaccines, according to updated guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. What You Need To Know. Some people may now wait up until eight weeks between their first and second...

spectrumnews1.com

AL.com

CDC has new COVID vaccine guidance, recommends waiting longer between shots

The Centers for Disease Control has issued revised guidance for COVID-19 vaccines, expanding the recommended time between the initial two vaccine doses. New data indicates some people ages 12-64 – particularly men ages 12-39 – would benefit from getting their second COVID-19 vaccine dose eight weeks after their first shot. The previous recommendation was to wait at least three weeks between doses.
