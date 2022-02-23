Drew Barrymore Celebrates Her 47th Birthday With A Makeup-Free Selfie

Drew Barrymore recently celebrated her 47th birthday. She shared a makeup-free selfie to commemorate the special day. Many of her celebrity friends commented their birthday wishes and told her how much they love her! Back in April, she opened up about aging and how she would never lie about her age.

She joked, “I don’t think I could’ve gotten away with that. I never got to go on a blind date, and I never lied about my age…that is not something I ever got to do.” Drew also said that she would never go back in time, even if she got the opportunity to do things over again.

Drew Barrymore celebrated her 47th birthday with a selfie

She added, “I know that’s a boring answer, but it’s true. I think today is my best day so far. I am so proud of it because I’m so much calmer, wiser, smarter… and I’m still an idiot, and still have so much to learn.” Drew definitely has a lot to be proud of! She is a mom to two girls, a successful actress, and has her own talk show.

Drew’s natural selfie shows that she is very confident about her looks and recently admitted that she doesn’t plan on doing any plastic surgery for now. She admitted that she has a “highly addictive personality” so if she got one procedure she would probably keep going.

She concluded, “We’re going to age, things are going to go south, and it’s OK, it’s a part of life. I feel more human and more vulnerable every year of my life but I also know how to appreciate every year more and more too.”