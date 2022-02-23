ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Movies

‘Spider-Man: No Way Home’ tackles ‘Avengers: Endgame’ as Vudu’s most pre-ordered title ever

By Stephen Iervolino
kxel.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhile the movie is still raking in the dough in theaters, fans apparently can’t wait to watch Spider-Man: No Way Home at home. The $1.83 billion-grossing Sony film has become the most pre-ordered title in the history of Vudu,...

kxel.com

Comments / 0

Related
epicstream.com

Spider-Man: Benedict Cumberbatch Didn't Believe No Way Home's Hype

Even the Sorcerer Supreme's judgment can fail him. There was never any doubt that Spider-Man: No Way Home would be able to live up to its hype and surpass all of the fans' expectations. The Marvel Cinematic Universe blockbuster had everything any webhead would want in a Spidey flick — action, emotion, and a whole lotta fan service. However, despite the massive impact it created not only in the comic book movie genre but in film in general, one actor was a bit skeptical about it.
MOVIES
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

The stars of 'Spider-Man: No Way Home' recreated the pointing Spider-Man meme and it's perfect

Spider-Man: No Way Home, the latest installment in the insanely popular Marvel Cinematic Universe, has been highly successful since hitting theaters back in December. The movie is now the third-highest grossing domestic release ever, making $772 million (so far). No Way Home has passed Avatar for domestic box office, and only trails Star Wars: The Force Awakens and Avengers: Endgame (the latter of which also starred Tom Holland as Spider-Man).
MOVIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jamie Foxx
Person
Tobey Maguire
Person
Zendaya
Person
Tom Holland
Person
Andrew Garfield
Person
Willem Dafoe
ComicBook

Blue's Clues Fans Compare Movie To Spider-Man No Way Home

Blue's Big City Adventure has people thinking about Spider-Man: No Way Home. Paramount revealed the kids' show is getting a movie on their streaming service today. The sight of Steve, Joe, and Josh all together was enough to give fans visions of Tom Holland, Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield all over again. It's hard not to note some of the similarities. However, Nick Jr. and the larger network have been leaning into the larger nostalgia around the three hosts for months now. Still, it wouldn't be a surprise to see fans posting screen grabs and clips whenever the Big City Adventure gets rolling later this year. Check out some of the best responses down below.
MOVIES
ComicBook

Tom Holland's Uncharted Will Have One Major Box Office Advantage Over Spider-Man: No Way Home

Uncharted will carry one big advantage over Spider-Man: No Way Home during its theatrical run. China will allow the Tom Holland movie to screen in the country, an opportunity not afforded to the last MCU feature. March 14th will see the movie release In China after opening in 15 international markets last weekend. The Sony property managed to bring home $22 million and that total will only grow over time. It also signals a bit of a shift for China as it relates to big blockbusters. The Batman will also see a March release after some speculation about it getting left out of the territory as well. It will be interesting to monitor if these massive films are back or if these two movies are the exception to the rule. However, there's no doubt this can only help Uncharted as it gets the wind in its sails from such a large market coming open unexpectedly.
VIDEO GAMES
Cinema Blend

It’s Official: Spider-Man: No Way Home Just Topped Avatar For A Major Box Office Milestone

In a time when movies have struggled to scoop up money from theatrical runs, Spider-Man: No Way Home has proven to be the exception to the rule. Tom Holland’s third Spider-Man movie, and sixth outing in the Marvel Cinematic Universe overall, has had a box office run so impressive, it would be a big deal even if movie theaters weren’t still dealing with the pandemic. Now No Way Home can add another milestone to its list of accomplishments: making more money domestically than Avatar.
MOVIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Pre Order#Sony Pictures#Fandango#No Way Home#Sd#Hdx#K Uhd#Avengers#Abc Audio
The Week

Spider-Man: No Way Home becomes the 3rd-highest grossing film in the U.S. ever

Two months after its debut, Spider-Man: No Way Home is swinging past Avatar at the domestic box office. The Marvel blockbuster grossed more than $1 million on Monday, bringing its total domestic earnings to $760.9 million, according to Deadline and Variety. That puts it above the $760.5 million domestic gross of James Cameron's Avatar, officially making No Way Home the third-highest grossing film at the North American box office ever.
MOVIES
ComicBook

Spider-Man: No Way Home, Justice League, and Avengers: Endgame Competing for Cheer Recognition at the Oscars

Earlier this month, the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences announced that this year, the Academy Awards would honor a "Fan-Favorite" film as part of the Oscars as well as a fan-favorite most exciting scene as part of a partnership with Twitter in which fans could vote by using the hashtag #OscarsFanFavorite and #OscarsCheerMoment on the social media platform. Now, with the Oscars just a few weeks away, the Academy is sharing the five top contenders for the honor, pitting Spider-Man: No Way Home, Avengers: Endgame, Zack Snyder's Justice League and more against one another for the honor.
MOVIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
SONY
NewsBreak
Spider-Man
NewsBreak
Movies
NewsBreak
Avatar
loudersound.com

Watch Toyah brandish a giant clock as we revisit the UK's most chaotic kitchen

Another weekend has come and gone, and another broadcast from the Fripp-Willcox kitchen in deepest rural Worcestershire has beamed its way into the nation's hearts. This week, coltish duo Robert Fripp and Toyah Willcox visited the back catalogue of Akron's finest, The Black Keys, and delivered a rousing version of their 2011 smash Lonely Boy.
MUSIC
CinemaBlend

A Price Is Right Contestant Didn't Know How To Leave The Stage, And It's Painfully Relatable To Watch

For a lot of people out there, appearing on a daytime game show with the possibility of taking home some spending money is a nice and feasibly attainable dream, considering how many game shows are out there airing on a daily basis. Of course, more game show contestants overall means more opportunities for such hopefuls to suffer cringe-heavy experiences in full view of millions of viewers at home, on top of everyone in the studio audience. And while such embarrassment often comes in the form of a brazenly wrong guess (or even two of them) on Wheel of Fortune or telling an awful anecdote on Jeopardy!, sometimes it just involves the act of walking from one place to the other, as one Price Is Right contestant learned the hard way.
TV SHOWS
GamesRadar+

Spider-Man: No Way Home's home release will include more Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield

Sony has teased more of the upcoming home release of Spider-Man: No Way Home and, yes, we’re getting lots more footage featuring Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield. While exact details are scarce, Sony’s ‘Special Features Preview’ has rounded up what to expect from release when it hits digital storefronts on March 22 and arrives on 4K Ultra HD and Blu-ray from April 12.
MOVIES
Variety

SAG Awards: Troy Kotsur, Ariana DeBose Nab Supporting Actor Honors

Click here to read the full article. The 28th annual Screen Actors Guild Awards kicked off Sunday against a backdrop of geopolitical conflict and a pandemic that has upended the way that movies and television shows are produced and distributed. Troy Kotsur earned one of the night’s first awards, picking up best supporting actor for his work as a deaf father in “CODA,” while Ariana DeBose nabbed best supporting actress for her role as the passionate Anita in Steven Spielberg’s remake of “West Side Story.” Kotsur used his time at the podium to thank the film’s producers for “…believing in us...
CELEBRITIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy