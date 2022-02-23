ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stocks

Why MercadoLibre Stock Surged on Wednesday

By Danny Vena
The Motley Fool
The Motley Fool
 4 days ago

What happened

Shares of MercadoLibre (NASDAQ: MELI) bucked the broader market downturn and charged sharply higher on Wednesday, surging as much as 12.2%. As of 12:28 p.m. ET today, the stock was still up 6.2%.

The catalyst that sent the tech giant higher was its quarterly financial report, which illustrated robust growth that was better than expected.

So what

For the fourth quarter, MercadoLibre generated revenue of $2.1 billion, which climbed 74% year over year in local currencies. The results were driven by commerce revenue that grew 67%, while fintech revenue surged 81%.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3zkIUs_0eMwfRch00

Image source: Getty Images.

Operating income of $23.3 million turned positive, compared to a loss of $25.1 million in the prior-year quarter. But foreign currency headwinds of $56.9 million ate into the company's profits, resulting in a loss per share of $0.92, compared with a loss per share of $1.02 this time last year.

To put those numbers in context, analysts' consensus estimates were calling for revenue of $2 billion and earnings per share of $1.25.

There were plenty of reasons to be bullish on the results. Gross merchandise volume (the total value of products sold on its e-commerce platform) was $8 billion, up 32% year over year, while total payment volume (TPV) of $24.2 billion surged 73%. Helping drive its fintech growth was off-platform TPV that soared 97% to $16.1 billion, driven by 849.9 million payment transactions, an increase of 69%.

Now what

MercadoLibre bucks the traditional way of doing business on Wall Street by not providing guidance, but there is plenty of evidence that the company expects its strong growth to continue. Management noted MercadoLibre has sold 4.7 million point-of-sale devices over the past year, greatly expanding its off-platform payments business in Brazil and Argentina -- already the company's largest markets.

On the conference call to discuss the results, chief financial officer Pedro Arnt noted that not only had the company "sustained strong growth in key business metrics," but also continued to gain market share at the expense of the competition.

MercadoLibre stock has been caught in the recent tech-pocalyse, with shares currently down more than 50% off recent highs. That means in-the-know investors can get all this growth at a significant discount.

10 stocks we like better than MercadoLibre
When our award-winning analyst team has a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, the newsletter they have run for over a decade, Motley Fool Stock Advisor , has tripled the market.*

They just revealed what they believe are the ten best stocks for investors to buy right now... and MercadoLibre wasn't one of them! That's right -- they think these 10 stocks are even better buys.

See the 10 stocks

*Stock Advisor returns as of January 20, 2022

Danny Vena owns MercadoLibre. The Motley Fool owns and recommends MercadoLibre. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy .

Comments / 0

Related
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Stock#Mercadolibre#Foreign Currency#Fintech#Getty Images#Tpv
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Stocks
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Nasdaq
NewsBreak
Markets
Country
Brazil
Country
Argentina
Motley Fool

Bakkt Is Surging. Is the Stock Ready to Explode After Earnings?

Bakkt went public through a SPAC last year and has traded with some heavy volatility since. The platform provides a single place for consumers to store, use, and convert most of their digital assets. Bakkt could help bring crypto more into the mainstream, but the business is not generating a...
STOCKS
Motley Fool

Why Rivian Stock Surged This Morning

A few big investors took advantage of the sharp drop in Rivian stock's price at the end of 2021. Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ:RIVN) stock surged this morning, rallying nearly 7.8% at one point during the first hour of trading in the day. Although the electric vehicle (EV) stock gave up some of its early gains, it was still among the few EV stocks that traded in the green around noon on Feb. 17. Barely weeks before Rivian reports its much-awaited quarterly numbers, at least two billionaire investors have revealed they bought a stake in the electric truck manufacturer. The latest revelation comes from Dan Loeb, the activist investor with a net worth of roughly $3.5 billion in 2021.
STOCKS
Motley Fool

Why CyberArk, Cloudflare, and Palo Alto Networks Stocks Surged Ahead Today

Even before the shooting started, Russia launched a cyberwar against its neighbor, crashing websites and wiping computer hard drives. Suddenly, investors see the urgent need for cybersecurity, and the attraction of cybersecurity stocks. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services....
STOCKS
Bay News 9

How major US stock indexes fared Wednesday

Stocks shook off an early slump and ended mixed on Wall Street Wednesday after minutes from the Federal Reserve’s latest meeting showed policymakers still leaning toward moving decisively to fight inflation. The S&P 500 wound up with a slight gain, while the Dow Jones Industrial Average and the Nasdaq...
STOCKS
The Motley Fool

The Motley Fool

Alexandria, VA
166K+
Followers
81K+
Post
75M+
Views
ABOUT

Founded in 1993 by brothers Tom and David Gardner, The Motley Fool helps millions of people attain financial freedom through our website, podcasts, books, newspaper column, radio show, and premium investing services.

 https://www.fool.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy