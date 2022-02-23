ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Browns increasing season ticket prices for 2022 season

By Kaylyn Hlavaty
 4 days ago
The Cleveland Browns announced ticket prices for the 2022 Browns season will increase, with exact prices determined once other teams determine theirs. This is the fifth time season tickets have increased in any capacity since 2008, said the team.

The team currently has more than 7,500 wait-list deposits for season ticket memberships heading into the 2022 season. It expects to reach its season ticket cap once again in 2022.

Other pricing notes:

  • The organization said more than 40% of the team’s non-club and non-premium seats are available for $90 per game or less
  • More than 50% off the stadium’s non-club and non-premium locations will change by no more than $10 per game
  • The Browns expect their pricing to once again rank in the bottom one-third of the league
  • Single-game ticket prices in 2022 will be variably priced

“After every season, we review comprehensive data about our season ticket memberships and price points for each section in the stadium,” said Peter John Baptiste, senior vice president of communications. “Our first focus is making sure that we continue to enhance our season ticket members’ year-round experience while also appropriately pricing tickets based on variables in the local market, NFL and sports industry. Our annual approach prioritizes making ticket options available to all fans at affordable price points and providing customizable payment plans to meet each individual’s needs. In addition, our recent introduction of an auto-renewal payment program and two-phase renewal process gives our season ticket members convenient payment options. We look forward to an exciting home slate of games in 2022 at FirstEnergy Stadium with the best fans in the NFL.”

The Browns face a tough home slate against a slew of playoff teams, playoff contenders, division rivals, and the Jets.

2022 Browns’ home opponents at FirstEnergy Stadium

  • Cincinnati Bengals (10-7)
  • Pittsburgh Steelers (9-7-1)
  • Baltimore Ravens (8-9)
  • Los Angeles Chargers (9-8)
  • New England Patriots (10-7)
  • New Orleans Saints (9-8)
  • New York Jets (4-13)
  • Tampa Bay Buccaneers (13-4)

The two preseason opponents have yet to be determined.

