ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Waverly, OH

Waverly police officers rescue two men from raging floodwaters

By The Guardian
sciotovalleyguardian.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWAVERLY, Ohio— Two men in Waverly are lucky to be alive after their vehicle became submerged in floodwaters. According to Waverly Police Chief John Winfield, officers arrived...

sciotovalleyguardian.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Associated Press

Senators to watch as Supreme Court fight unfolds

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden and Senate Democrats say they are hoping for a bipartisan vote to confirm Ketanji Brown Jackson to the Supreme Court. That won’t be easy, but some Republicans have expressed an openness to voting for Biden’s nominee, who currently sits on the U.S. Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia Circuit and would be the first Black woman on the Supreme Court. Republican Sens. Susan Collins of Maine, Lisa Murkowski of Alaska and Lindsey Graham of South Carolina voted last year to confirm Jackson for her current position.
CONGRESS & COURTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Ohio State
City
Waverly, OH
Local
Ohio Accidents
Local
Ohio Crime & Safety
Waverly, OH
Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police#Medics#Accident#Whitfield Way
CBS News

Former President Trump predicts "a major war in Europe," criticizes Biden administration for Russia's invasion of Ukraine

Former President Donald Trump called Russia's invasion of Ukraine "an atrocity that should have never been allowed to occur," but put the blame on President Biden's administration. In his remarks at the Conservative Political Action Conference in Orlando, the former commander-in-chief predicted "a major war in Europe" would erupt. Trump,...
POTUS

Comments / 0

Community Policy