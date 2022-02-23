Peter Dinklage Says Singing Live on Set Helped Him Connect With Cyrano
Newsweek spoke to "Cyrano" actors Peter Dinklage, Haley Bennett, Kelvin Harrison Jr. and director Joe Wright about the new musical, out on Friday, February...www.newsweek.com
Newsweek spoke to "Cyrano" actors Peter Dinklage, Haley Bennett, Kelvin Harrison Jr. and director Joe Wright about the new musical, out on Friday, February...www.newsweek.com
Newsweek is a premier news magazine and website that has been bringing high-quality journalism to readers around the globe for over 80 years.https://www.newsweek.com
Comments / 0