Steel Warehouse invests in new slitter

 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSteel Warehouse has invested in a new, 72-in. Braner slitter for its Port...

Boston Globe

Somerville warehouse robotics company picks up new cash

RightHand Robotics, a Somerville maker of warehouse robotics technology, said on Wednesday it raised $66 million in new funding, another sign that the pandemic has spurred demand for automated warehouses. The company intends to use the money to accelerate the development of its core product: a robotic picker which grasps...
SOMERVILLE, MA
NWI.com

U.S. Steel names new board member

U.S. Steel recently named a new member of its board of directors. The Pittsburgh-based steelmaker, one of the Region's largest industrial companies and the founder of the city of Gary as a mill town more than a century ago, elected Terry Dunlap to its board of directors. Dunlap brings a wealth of experience in the steel industry to the role.
GARY, IN
Seeking Alpha

Steel City Capital Investments - Green Dot: Wal-Mart's Banking Partner

Green Dot is perhaps best known as the banking partner behind Wal-Mart’s prepaid MoneyCard debit card. The following segment was excerpted from this fund letter. Green Dot is a collection of old-school money access/money movement operations as well as new-school “FinTech” offerings. It is perhaps best known as the banking partner behind Wal-Mart’s (NYSE:WMT) prepaid MoneyCard debit card. Pre-paid debt is among the least sexy financial service offerings in the market and I also suspect there’s a degree of snobbery among the investing class that its primary customers sit on a lower socio-economic rung. I think these factors are contributing to today’s opportunity.
CREDITS & LOANS
State
Indiana State
Dallas News

Kroger’s new Dallas robot-operated online grocery warehouse designed to grab market share

While H-E-B’s expansion into the Dallas-Fort Worth area later this year is being widely anticipated, there’s a potentially big market-moving launch coming from Kroger. Kroger, the No. 2 market share grocer in D-FW behind Walmart, is shoring up its local online grocery delivery business with three levels of service: 30-minute quick purchases and two-hour deliveries, both through Instacart, and next-day, stock-up or weekly online orders filled from an automated warehouse and delivered by Kroger employees.
DALLAS, TX
Buffalo News

Uniland plans second Lackawanna warehouse in new Renaissance Commerce Park

With warehouse space in high demand, Uniland Development Co. is planning a second large manufacturing and warehouse building on the former Bethlehem Steel site in Lackawanna. The Amherst-based developer intends to build its second 170,000-square-foot facility in the new Renaissance Commerce Park, on up to 10.75 acres of land that it will acquire from an affiliate of the Erie County Industrial Development Agency.
LACKAWANNA, NY
foodlogistics.com

New Technology Aims to Create Infinite Warehouse for Grocery Retailers

Business-to-business wholesale marketplace Pod Foods hopes to create an endless product supply for retailers in any location by connecting them with emerging brands that have available product. Its new technology product is a data-driven discovery engine and comes at a time that grocers and retailers alike struggle with filling shelves during the supply chain crisis. Pod Foods says that its platform works in real-time so that retailers can adjust their inventory based on consumer demand.
GROCERY & SUPERMAKET
