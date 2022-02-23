Steel Warehouse invests in new slitter

While H-E-B’s expansion into the Dallas-Fort Worth area later this year is being widely anticipated, there’s a potentially big market-moving launch coming from Kroger. Kroger, the No. 2 market share grocer in D-FW behind Walmart, is shoring up its local online grocery delivery business with three levels of service: 30-minute quick purchases and two-hour deliveries, both through Instacart, and next-day, stock-up or weekly online orders filled from an automated warehouse and delivered by Kroger employees.
