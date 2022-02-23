Steel Warehouse invests in new slitter

Green Dot is perhaps best known as the banking partner behind Wal-Mart’s prepaid MoneyCard debit card. The following segment was excerpted from this fund letter. Green Dot is a collection of old-school money access/money movement operations as well as new-school “FinTech” offerings. It is perhaps best known as the banking partner behind Wal-Mart’s (NYSE:WMT) prepaid MoneyCard debit card. Pre-paid debt is among the least sexy financial service offerings in the market and I also suspect there’s a degree of snobbery among the investing class that its primary customers sit on a lower socio-economic rung. I think these factors are contributing to today’s opportunity.

CREDITS & LOANS ・ 2 HOURS AGO