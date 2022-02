You might not regularly think about the biome in which we live here in Michigan. With our many seasons like sunny summers and cold snowy winters, the environment we call home is unique and special to us — just like how other regions around the world have special attributes to them. Many of these elements are in part due to the biome in which they exist. A new exhibit at Midland Center for the Arts is allowing families to discover many of the prevalent biomes around the world in an interactive hands-on exhibit through partnerships with the Chippewa Nature Center.

MIDLAND, MI ・ 9 DAYS AGO