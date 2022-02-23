Texas gas prices could reach near $4 per gallon as energy sector responds to U.S.-Russia tensions

FILE PHOTO Alex Reyes, 28, began filling his work truck and stoped when he noticed the prices on the large marquee as drivers select from various fuels priced near of above over $6 dollars at a Shell gas station located at South Fairfax, West Olympic and San Vicente Blvd in Los Angeles as California gas prices hit an average price of $4.676 Sunday, setting the highest recorded average price for regular gasoline, according to AAA. Americas largest state by population has the highest gas prices in the country. The national average dropped slightly to $3.413 Sunday. Carthay Circle on Monday, Nov. 15, 2021 in Los Angeles, CA. (Al Seib / Los Angeles Times via Getty Images). (Al Seib/Los Angeles Times via Getty Imag)

A mix of economic sanctions and increasing geopolitical tensions between the United States and Russia has led to, among a host of side effects, skyrocketing domestic gasoline prices for U.S. consumers.

Brent crude oil prices hovered around $94 dollars on Wednesday and are projected to march toward $100 a barrel as the former Cold War opponents face off over the presence of Russian troops in Ukraine. On Tuesday, President Joe Biden introduced the "first tranche" of economic sanctions targeting Russia's sovereign debt. The president pledged to use "every tool at our disposal" to blunt the ripple effect of sanctions on domestic gasoline prices, but recognized there will likely be fallout at the pump for consumers over the next several months.

"Defending freedom will have costs, for us as well and here at home," Biden said. "We need to be honest about that."

Crude oil prices on Tuesday reached an intra-day high of $99.50 a barrel, according to MarketWatch.com's Myra P. Saefong.

Speaking to ABC 13's Brhe Berry, University of Houston energy expert Ramanan Krishnamoorti says the fraught tenor of international relations will likely continue to drive gas prices higher .

"You should expect to see at least a monthslong increase in prices in crude oil and natural gas, because [U.S.-Russia tensions are] going to escalate and deescalate," Krishnamoorti told Berry. "It's going to take a lot of effort."

Average national retail gasoline prices for regular unleaded fuel rose to $3.54 per gallon on Tuesday. That figure could move within striking distance of $4 by March, according to DTN editor Brian Milne, who spoke to Saefong about rising energy costs stirred by the prospect of a U.S. showdown with Russia in Eastern Europe.

"Unless we see a quick resolution [in Ukraine], Brent crude will push past $100 a barrel, sending U.S. gasoline prices to $3.75 a gallon by early March," Milne told Saefong.

The average price of a gallon of regular unleaded gas in Texas on Wednesday was recorded at $3.21, according to AAA national and state gas price tracker. This figure is more than 30 cents cheaper than the national average ($3.54) and a far shout cheaper than the nation's all-time highest recorded average price, which clocked at $3.98 per gallon of regular unleaded gas on July 17, 2008.

