Is Jackson Fristoe on the Brink of A Comeback Season?

Mississippi State right-handed pitcher Jackson Fristoe started his 2021 season off as a top threat but struggled immensely as the weeks wore on.

Fristoe rose through the ranks quickly for the Bulldogs and was named the team's Sunday starter near the beginning of the season despite being a true freshman. He fared quite well until he got deeper into SEC play, and he began to see his earned run average rise and his playing time fall. By the end of the year, Fristoe seemed like a completely different pitcher and struggled immensely with ball control. He did not take the field in the team's super regional matchup against Notre Dame and played only one inning in the College World Series championship series against Vanderbilt.

Fristoe finished the 2021 season with a 5.69 earned run average in 16 appearances. His 41 hits and 37 batters walked to go along with that ERA were not ideal, but he did find ways to shine. Fristoe posted 68 strikeouts on the season-- among the best on the team-- and totaled at least six strikeouts in seven of his appearances. When he was playing his best baseball, he seemed unstoppable.

Now, Fristoe looks to be on the brink of an amazing return. Head coach Chris Lemonis named him as the starter in Tuesday's midweek matchup against Arkansas-Pine Bluff, exciting Bulldogs fans who wanted to see how much the young pitcher had improved in the offseason. Fristoe did not disappoint-- in four innings of work, he allowed just one run on four hits while striking out six and walking none. The earned run came on a solo home run to start the fourth inning. Ultimately, he picked up the win in Mississippi State's 17-1 rout of UAPB.

Fristoe had much more control against the Golden Lions than he did towards the end of last season. His confidence seemed to show in every pitch he made, and he never got too flustered to perform to the best of his ability. If his demeanor suggests anything, it's that he knows he's ready for whatever he might face this season. Playing against UAPB is nothing like playing against an SEC school, so Fristoe might still have some adjustments to make if he sees a lot of action in conference play this year.

One thing's for sure: if Fristoe really is ready to perform at the highest level again, he will be a major threat to any team he faces.