Iowa COVID-19 deaths surpass 9,000 as hospitalizations drop

 4 days ago

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — The number of coronavirus-related deaths in Iowa climbed past 9,000, the state health department reported Wednesday, even as hospitalizations continue to decrease in the state. The state reported a total of 9,085...

This Is Reno

COVID-19 cases dropping, death rate flattening

Washoe County District Health Officer Kevin Dick today announced good news about the nearly two-year-long pandemic. Cases are dropping and the region’s risk meter dropped from severe to a few weeks ago down to high this week. “For the first time in 2022, we are reporting double digit cases...
WASHOE COUNTY, NV
Ames Tribune

COVID data suggests pandemic in decline in Iowa as state approaches 9,000 deaths

Data from the Iowa Department of Public Health and U.S. Department of Health and Human Services on Wednesday suggested the COVID-19 pandemic is continuing to recede across Iowa, with new reported cases and hospitalizations dropping for the fourth consecutive week. Wednesday marked the first weekly data update since Iowa Gov....
IOWA STATE
Cleveland.com

Reported cases down more than 40% week-over-week, and COVID-19 hospitalizations, reported deaths keep dropping: Weekly COVID roundup

CLEVELAND, Ohio – Ohio saw a drop in reported coronavirus cases, hospitalizations and deaths again this week, a continuation of a trend that’s been seen for weeks. The number of reported coronavirus cases in Ohio fell by nearly 10,000 this past week, down to 13,083 from 22,791 on Feb. 12. Put another way, the figure is a decrease of 42.6% from last week’s total.
OHIO STATE
KXLY.com | 4 News Now

Mayor Woodward demands Washington mask mandate be lifted now

SPOKANE, Wash. — About 23 days before the mask mandate will lift in Washington, Spokane’s Mayor is ready for it to be terminated now. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention released updated masking guidelines Friday, meaning those living in healthier or low-to-medium risk areas aren’t required to wear masks indoors anymore. RELATED: This is what the new CDC mask...
SPOKANE, WA
Person
Kim Reynolds
InsideHook

“Golden Blood”? Fewer Than 50 People in the World Have This Blood Type.

If your blood type is O negative, you’re used to being the popular kid at the school dance. “Universal donors” are hounded by blood banks throughout the year for their precious supply, which lacks A, B and RhD antigens on the surface of red blood cells. Normally, these antigens are treated as “foreign” during an attempted transfusion (assuming the receiving party doesn’t have them). The immune system prepares to throw fisticuffs, determined to destroy invaders, even though its host desperately needs the blood.
HEALTH
Daily Fort Worth

Young people and teenagers are developing rare, but very dangerous hyper-inflammatory syndrome after Covid-19 vaccination, expert explains

In the last couple of weeks, the Covid-19 numbers driven by the Omicron variant are declining and states across the country are loosening the pandemic measures used to slow down the spread of the virus. While indoor mask mandates and school mask mandates are dropping almost everywhere, health experts advise the unvaccinated to get the shot as soon as possible suggesting that we are not yet done with the pandemic.
KIDS
CBS News

Major winter storm to strike several states with ice and heavy snow

A variety of winter weather hazards are forecast to make their way through several states through Friday, the National Weather Service said, prompting winter weather alerts to take effect for tens of millions of Americans. The storm system may bring record-breaking low temperatures in the West, along with risks for power outages, hazardous travel and tree damage across the nation.
ENVIRONMENT
MSNBC

Oklahoma’s Jim Inhofe to resign from the Senate

It was exactly seven years ago tomorrow that the public saw something highly unusual on the floor of the U.S. Senate: a snowball. Republican Sen. James Inhofe of Oklahoma — at the time, the chair of the committee overseeing environmental policy — presented the snowball to his colleagues, before tossing it to an aide, as part of his case against the climate change. As the Oklahoman saw it, snow in Washington, D.C., in February was evidence that the planet isn’t warming.
OKLAHOMA STATE
Outsider.com

Food Stamps: Monthly Benefits Could Be Cut by $100 Next Month

Millions of Americans could see their monthly Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program benefits (SNAP) cut by an average of $100. In total, 37 states as well as Washington D.C., Guam, and the Virgin Islands would be affected. When the COVID pandemic began in 2020, the USDA allowed states to issue emergency...
BUSINESS
MedicalXpress

People from all major racial and ethnic minority groups in U.S. report frequent COVID-19-related discrimination

People from all major racial and ethnic minority population groups in the United States report experiencing more COVID-19-related discrimination than white adults, a new study shows. COVID-19-related discrimination includes experiences of being threatened or harassed based on someone's perception of another having COVID-19. To date, this is the largest study, with the most diverse participants, to examine discrimination related to COVID-19. The study was led by Paula D. Strassle, Ph.D., of the National Institute on Minority Health and Health Disparities (NIMHD), part of the National Institutes of Health, and was published in the American Journal of Public Health on Feb. 23, 2022.
EDUCATION
Big Country News

Inslee Pushed to Drop Masks After new CDC Guidance

OLYMPIA - Washington Gov. Jay Inslee’s administration has so far been noncommittal about what it will do in response to the Centers for Disease and Prevention’s (CDC) new guidance about masking. That does not sit well with the highest-ranking Republican in the state House. “The Governor should conform...
WASHINGTON STATE
Motor1.com

Congrats, America: 100 Percent Energy Independence Has Been Reached

The United States has long been the world's top petroleum-consuming country, and not by a small margin either. In 2020, the US consumed an average of 18.1 million barrels of petroleum per day, far ahead of second-place China at approximately 14.2 million barrels. However, the US produced 18.6 million barrels per day in 2020 – 500,000 more barrels than it consumed. That hasn't happened in at least 70 years.
ENERGY INDUSTRY

