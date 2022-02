Our sympathy goes out to the families of Patty Hocher and of Andy and Stacy Hocher on the passing of Patty’s husband, and Andy’s brother, Carl Hocher on Feb. 10. A Mass of Christian burial was held Feb. 17 at St. Anthony’s of Padua Catholic Church in Park Falls with a burial service follwing at Nola Cemetery.

PARK FALLS, WI ・ 3 DAYS AGO