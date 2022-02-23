How to read the nutritional label on your child's food

Keeping your kid’s nose in a book can be a trying time; what with rushing to practices, spending time with friends and family or even just trying to get in a balanced meal. It can feel like it’s not on you, or your child, when it comes to making time for reading. So, how can you get your child to put their nose to the grindstone without feeling like the bad guy? Jamie Buswell with Siouxland Libraries and Cindy Bailey, the Chapter 200 Director of Therapy Dogs International, joined us in the studio to tell us more about a program geared toward getting kids to read. Cindy also brought along her trained therapy dog, Annie. They explained how a partnership with Siouxland Libraries and TDI is working together to keep kids reading with Tail Waggin’ Tutors.

