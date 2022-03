This post contains sponsored advertising content. This content is for informational purposes only and not intended to be investing advice. For an industry that seems to be in desperate need of truck drivers to meet peak volume demands, Haul has arrived at the right time. The on-demand truck driver platform announced Wednesday that it has closed a $10 million funding round led by B Capital Group. Haul's new funding adds to a $3 million seed round announced in February 2021.

