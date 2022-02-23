ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Midland, TX

Midlander arrested for theft after stealing from online seller, police say

By Erica Miller
 4 days ago

MIDLAND, Texas (Nexstar)- Late last week, Midland Police arrested a man for stealing after he stole a bracelet listed for sale online. Daniel Cortez, 32, has been charged with theft.

On January 7, an officer with the Midland Police Department responded to Love’s Truck Stop in the 5000 block of Cholla Road to investigate. At the scene, police met with the victim who said he had listed a $3,000 diamond bracelet for sale on an app called OfferUp. The victim said the suspect, later identified as Cortez, told him, via the app, that he was interested in buying the bracelet and asked to meet at the truck stop so he could see the item in person.

According to a probable cause affidavit, when Cortez arrived at the truck stop, he backed into a parking spot and remained in his car. The seller then approached Cortez to show him the item. The victim told police Cortez looked at the bracelet and then handed it back; he then asked to see the item one more time. Once the seller handed Cortez the bracelet a second time, Cortez drove away.

After completing an initial report, the officer then turned the case over to a detective. When the detective later spoke with the victim, the victim told her he had been investigating on his own and believed the suspect was Cortez. The victim told investigators he looked through Cortez’s OfferUp friends list and then looked those friends up on Facebook and finally found Cortez after looking through their Facebook friend lists, the affidavit stated.

The detective then began looking into Cortez as a possible suspect. On January 27, the detective began checking with local pawn shops to see if the bracelet had been pawned. She discovered that on January 8, Cortez pawned a bracelet matching the stolen item for $2,341 at Cash American Pawn in the 2800 block of Andrews Highway in Odessa. She was then able to retrieve the stolen bracelet, according to the affidavit.

On February 1, an arrest warrant was issued for Cortez. He was finally taken into custody on February 18.

Now the case has some asking about safety when using online platforms, such as OfferUp, Facebook Marketplace, and Craigslist, to sell unwanted items.

Odessa Police Department Detective Yolanda Medrano said, “I think the best option would be to go to public places, or places that have cameras. And never go alone.”

In fact, police departments in both Midland and Odessa have areas in their parking lots specifically for these types of transactions. We will have more on this story, as well as additional safety tips, tonight on ABC Big 2 News at 6:00 p.m.

