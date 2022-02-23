Jack In The Box's Q1 Bottom-Line Tops Street View

Jack in the Box reported its Q1 results which beat the EPS estimate with positive same store sales growth. Jack in the Box, Inc. (JACK) operates and franchises 2,208 fast-food restaurants primarily in Western states with nearly half of all locations in California. Despite disruptions during the pandemic, the company has executed a strong recovery with the latest quarterly results highlighted by record revenues and same-store sales up from pre-pandemic levels. That said, headline-making inflationary cost pressures have hit margins which explains the more recent weakness in the stock over the last several months. Still, we are bullish on JACK as a category leader that trades at a discount to peers. The company's pending acquisition of Del Taco Restaurants Inc (TACO) is set to add significant growth opportunities supporting a positive long-term outlook.

FINANCIAL REPORTS ・ 2 DAYS AGO