$1000 Invested In This Stock 5 Years Ago Would Be Worth This Much

SNOW has fallen amidst the tech crash, but still trades 148% higher than its IPO in late 2020. Like many other tech stocks, Snowflake (SNOW) finds itself down quite a bit from highs. Unlike many other tech stocks, SNOW still trades at egregious multiples, even as most tech stocks are beginning to look like value stocks (at least to yours truly). It is easy to understand why SNOW has been able to sustain its multiple: easy-to-understand secular growth story, high net dollar retention rates, and positive cash flows. But can the stock keep it up? While I expect positive returns, even market-beating returns for the stock moving forward, it is hard to recommend buying the stock when so many other tech stocks offer more compelling risk-reward propositions.

STOCKS ・ 9 DAYS AGO