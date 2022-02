A Cyberpunk 2077 demo is out right now across all new-gen platforms. Announced during the latest CD Projekt Red livestream, the Cyberpunk 2077 demo is out now, but is exclusive to PS5 and Xbox Series X platforms. The demo lets you try out the first five hours of the game on a timer, to see if you like the new changes to the game before you purchase it, where your progress from the demo will carry over to the final game.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 9 DAYS AGO