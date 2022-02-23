ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Harrisburg, PA

What Pennsylvanians should know about Russia’s invasion

By Lauren Rude
 4 days ago

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Another ominous move by Russia Monday afternoon as President Vladimir Putin gave a long, aggressive speech on Russian television announcing that he is recognizing multiple parts of Ukraine as independent regions.

The United States and the rest of NATO remain united against what may be an imminent invasion. The U.S. has now levied harsh economic sanctions on Russia.

Harrisburg gas stations report 6 cent per gallon increase in prices, says Russia tensions a factor

A local expert at Harrisburg University shared with abc27 that some European counties could pay a price if conflict escalated since Russia is Europe’s biggest supplier of natural gas.

“If and when it occurs NATO and United States cooperate. When it comes to sanctions, the big deal is going to be the sanctions on the Europeans quite frankly and directly because Russia and the eu trade quite a bit in the energy space,” said Dr. Terrill Frantz, an associate professor at Harrisburg University.

Has Russia invaded Ukraine?

Dr. Frantz also said gas prices in the United State could go up dramatically if there is conflict with Russia.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to PAhomepage.com.

Ukraine invasion: What to know as Putin alerts nuclear force

Vladimir Putin put his nuclear forces on increased alert on Sunday in an unprecedented escalation of tension with the West over Russia’s massive conventional assault of Ukraine, which entered its fourth day with fighting in the streets of the country’s second-largest city.
Photos: Russian troops advance on Kyiv

Russia pressed its invasion of Ukraine to the outskirts of the capital Friday after unleashing airstrikes on cities and military bases and sending in troops and tanks from three sides in an attack that could rewrite the global post-Cold War security order.
