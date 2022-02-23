ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Apparently Hell has Frozen Over as There Will be No New Call of Duty in 2023

By Editorials
gamepressure.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAll indications are that the release of the Call of Duty game developed by Treyarch will be postponed from 2023 to 2024;Thus, next year will be the first in over a dozen years when we will not get a new main installment of the series. The source of this...

www.gamepressure.com

The Verge

Lost Ark is a grindy MMO that’s perfect to while away the hours

Debuting only a week ago, Lost Ark has shot to the top of the Steam charts, amassing over 1 million concurrent players making it the most played game on Steam (based on number of concurrents) of all time. Developed by Smilegate RPG, Lost Ark is a Korean MMO that debuted there in 2018 before being localized in English and brought to the west via a partnership with Amazon Games. Though it’s only been around in the US and Europe for a short time, it has over 200,000 viewers on Twitch right now and has beaten games like Dota 2, CS:GO, and PUBG in all-time number of concurrent players on Steam.
VIDEO GAMES
ComicBook

Call of Duty: Warzone Adds New Feature to Troll Cheaters

Call of Duty: Warzone still has a cheating and hacking problem. The problem isn't as prevalent as it used to be, and if you're on PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series S, or Xbox Series X, the issue is hardly a major one. PC is a different story. Hackers and cheaters aren't ruining the game entirely, but they are certainly dampening the experience, especially at the higher levels where they tend to be placed by the game's skill-based matchmaking. That said, Raven Software is slowly but surely improving the situation, and now it's having a little fun at the expense of those who hack their game.
VIDEO GAMES
ComicBook

New Free PlayStation Plus Game Revealed Early

A new free PlayStation Plus game has been revealed early. PS Plus subscribers on PS4 and PS5 still don't know what March's free PlayStation Plus games lineup will be, and Sony won't correct this until later in the month. Typically, it reveals the next month's free PS Plus games in the final week of the current month. So, PlayStation Plus subscribers have a little while to wait. That said, in the meantime, we can relay word of one free of the games PS Plus subscribers will get in March.
VIDEO GAMES
Jason Schreier
The Verge

Call of Duty is getting a ‘new Warzone experience’ in 2022

Activision is working on two big Call of Duty initiatives for 2022, the company announced Friday. One is a sequel to 2019’s Call of Duty: Modern Warfare, and the other is a “new Warzone experience,” both of which will be “designed together from the ground-up,” according to a blog post.
VIDEO GAMES
Tom's Hardware

Rockstar Confirms GTA 6, Xbox Series X and PS5 GTA 5 Launch Revealed

To say that Grand Theft Auto is a cultural phenomenon may be the best way to describe the immensity of the franchise Rockstar Games has on its hands. And today, via a community update, Rockstar finally confirmed what many gamers have been anticipating for a long time: that Grand Theft Auto 6 is indeed in "active development." According to Rockstar, development on the game is "well underway." It may be hard to imagine, but it's been eight years since the previous entry's initial release.
VIDEO GAMES
GamesRadar+

Call of Duty Warzone season 2 crash issue is keeping players out of Caldera

Call of Duty Warzone season 2 crash issues are keeping many players from trying out the new content and Activision is investigating the issue. According to user reports recently posted online - as well as the experiences of our own GR staff trying to get some Call of Duty Warzone matches in - the crash seems to be occurring mostly on Xbox consoles, and it tends to drop you right back to the Xbox home screen as matchmaking finishes and you're set to load into the game. The crash doesn't seem to occur when loading into a match on Rebirth Island, just on the newer Caldera map.
VIDEO GAMES
ClutchPoints

Star Wars The Force Unleashed Nintendo Switch Release Date

Star Wars: The Force Unleashed first came out in 2008, now the action-adventure game will be heading to the Nintendo Switch platform. As announced in the latest Nintendo Direct, the upcoming title will be an “enhanced” edition of the original Wii version and tells an original story in the Star Wars universe. Find out when the Switch release date of Star Wars: The Force Unleashed will be, and what we know so far about the game’s contents and modes.
VIDEO GAMES
#Hell #Video Game #Bloomberg #Activision #Infinity Ward #Warzone 2
ComicBook

Call of Duty: Warzone and Vanguard Season 2 Adding Four New Weapons

Call of Duty: Vanguard players will soon have a couple of new weapons to experiment with when four more additions are added throughout Season Two. In the buildup to the second season of content, Activision shared more information about what's to come including previews of these four weapons. Three of them are guns and one is a melee weapon, and they'll be spread out throughout the initial launch of Season Two and the remainder of the season.
VIDEO GAMES
PC Gamer

The future of battle royale is here, and there's no circle

Did you know that battle royale, in its modern form as a trendy FPS genre, turns five this year? That's when PUBG came out and proved there was big money to be made. We've now spent half a decade dropping out of planes with 99 of our closest enemies, ripping each other to shreds as we fight over the last AK-47 in the room. That's 1,800 days of getting shot in the back by a squad with better guns. Billions of chicken dinners served! For five years battle royale has been the default direction for multiplayer shooters to pivot. I'm ready for something new.
VIDEO GAMES
Polygon

When does Destiny 2: The Witch Queen go live?

Destiny 2: The Witch Queen is nearly here, and it’s bringing some major changes to Destiny 2, like a new weapon type, crafting, the biggest campaign we’ve seen in years, Void 3.0, and more. The official release date for the new expansion in Feb. 22, but exactly when can you jump in to give Savathun a beatdown on Tuesday?
VIDEO GAMES
ComicBook

Epic Games Store Makes One of Its Highest-Rated Games Free

The Epic Games Store has a new free game, and it's one of the digital PC storefront's highest-rated games. Unfortunately, if you're on Nintendo Switch, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series S, Xbox Series X or any other platform that isn't PC, you're not eligible for this free game. You have to be an Epic Games Store user on PC. That said, even if you don't currently own a PC that can play the free game, we recommend you create an account and claim the offer. Having an Epic Games Store account costs nothing, and you never know in the future when you will have a PC that can play games. And for what it's worth, just about any PC or laptop should be able to run the game with minimal problems as it's not very technically demanding.
VIDEO GAMES
GAMINGbible

'Horizon Forbidden West' Is Already Being Review Bombed

Horizon Forbidden West is finally available on PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5, and the overwhelming consensus is that developer Guerrilla Games has crafted a stunning, essential sequel. Our very own Dean Abdou gave the follow-up to 2017's Horizon Zero Dawn a respectable 8/10 in the GAMINGbible review, calling it "a...
VIDEO GAMES
GAMINGbible

PlayStation Plus Confirms Five Free Games For March 2022

PlayStation Plus has confirmed that subscribers will see a whopping five free video games in March 2022. Sony has officially confirmed today's earlier leak, revealing that the colourful racer Team Sonic Racer and open-world survival game Ark: Survival Evolved will be available to download for PlayStation 4 users from March 1.
VIDEO GAMES
The Independent

Pentagon worries its weak ‘Nintendo generation’ breaks too easily to withstand war

The US military has entered console wars.As the threat of Russian aggression in Ukraine ramps up, the Pentagon is worrying its incoming batch of soldiers from the "Nintendo Generation" are too soft to withstand the rigours of real-world combat.“The ‘Nintendo Generation’ soldier skeleton is not toughened by activity prior to arrival, so some of them break more easily,” said Army Major Jon-Marc Thibodeau in a press release from the Military Health System.Gen Z, or 18-to-25-year-olds, are especially at risk for being too soft-skinned to even graduate from basic recruit training without injury due to their "more sedentary lifestyle compared...
MILITARY
TechRadar

Destiny 2 servers hold up under huge influx of players

Destiny 2: The Witch Queen has seen an explosion of popularity following the release of the latest expansion. The DLC, which had a generally smooth launch, saw the game shoot up past a million concurrent players according to statistic trackers. Across several third-party statisticians, activity in Destiny 2 has spiked...
VIDEO GAMES
ComicBook

Xbox Game Pass New Games Include Game Not Even Out Yet

Xbox Game Pass and Xbox Game Pass Ultimate subscribers on Xbox One, Xbox Series S, Xbox Series X, and PC have five new games, including one brand new release and one game that isn't even entirely out yet. Of these five games, four are coming to all versions of the subscription service no matter the platform, however, one of the five games, the aforementioned brand new release, has only been added to the console versions of the subscription service and that's because it's exclusive to Xbox consoles. It's not available on PC at all.
VIDEO GAMES
GamesRadar+

Could Call of Duty Zombies be free-to-play in the future?

The internet is awash - swarming, you might say - with chatter about the future of Call of Duty Zombies. The speculation is centered around a single tweet - a prophecy in the shape of a simple undead emoji, tied to a year: 2023. Let’s put aside, for a moment, the fact that the Twitter account in question has a track record of leaks that have run both hot and cold, and focus on the idea itself. Is a COD Zombies release next year feasible? Is it likely?
VIDEO GAMES

