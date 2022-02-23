ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hermiston, OR

GALLERY: Views of the Hermiston food plant explosion and subsequent fire from every angle

By Dylan Carter
YakTriNews.com | KAPP-KVEW TV
YakTriNews.com | KAPP-KVEW TV
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1UBJYR_0eMwYrPQ00
Image credit: Umatilla County Fire District #1, Facebook

HERMISTON, Ore. — The massive boiler explosion at Shearer’s Foods, one of the region’s largest potato chip plants located in Umatilla County, sent a plume of smoke into the air above Northeast Oregon on Tuesday afternoon.

KAPP KVEW reported live on the scene Tuesday and captured several images. Later, Umatilla County Fire District #1—the station leading the widescale response to this tremendous fire—released a variety of images from their response.

On Wednesday morning, KAPP KVEW obtained the following video clip taken via drone above the site of this fire. You can take a look at the aerial view in the tweet below:

According to the Umatilla County Sheriff’s Office, six people were injured in the explosion which closed OR 207 into Tuesday night. They were all transported to Good Shepherd Medical Center for emergency care, and their current condition is unknown.

An investigation revealed that the source of the explosion was a portable boiler that was fueled by natural gas. The explosion shrouded the air above Northeastern Oregon with dark smoke and forced evacuations for all residents in the immediate vicinity of the plant.

In total, an estimated 60 firefighters responded through mutual aid agreements. Only one of the many structures on the plant was deemed a total loss.

RECENT HEADLINES FROM THE KAPP KVEW NEWS STAFF:

COPYRIGHT 2022 BY YAKTRINEWS. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.

Comments / 0

Related
YakTriNews.com | KAPP-KVEW TV

Explosion at Hermiston food plant injured at least 2 people, generates massive plume of smoke & closes roads

HERMISTON, Ore. — Firefighters, first responders, and officers are responding to Shearer’s Foods off Highway 207 in Hermiston, where employees reported a major boiler explosion that is sending heavy plumes of dark smoke into the air surrounding Umatilla County. According to a social media alert from the Umatilla County Sheriff’s Office, authorities are expecting several injuries as a result of...
HERMISTON, OR
YakTriNews.com | KAPP-KVEW TV

Car submerged in Yakima River causes 8-hour rescue operation, Richland police say

RICHLAND, Wash. — Officers with both the Richland and West Richland police departments responded to reports of a vehicle submerged in the Yakima River near the Van Giesen bridge early Thursday morning. According to a post on the Richland Police Department’s Facebook, a WRPD officer was checking the area near Hyde Park around 7:20 a.m. and discovered “vehicle tire tracks...
RICHLAND, WA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Umatilla County, OR
Crime & Safety
City
Hermiston, OR
County
Umatilla County, OR
Hermiston, OR
Crime & Safety
Local
Oregon Accidents
Local
Oregon Crime & Safety
Umatilla County, OR
Accidents
YakTriNews.com | KAPP-KVEW TV

Police: Vehicle in Yakima River intentionally dumped

UPDATE — Police say the vehicle that was found in the Yakima River in Benton County Thursday morning was intentionally dumped into the river. The Richland Police Department confirmed this on Thursday. “Evidence inside the vehicle confirmed the vehicle was intentionally dumped in the river,” police said in a statement on Facebook. The West Richland Police Department says the vehicle...
WEST RICHLAND, WA
YakTriNews.com | KAPP-KVEW TV

Report: Speed, intoxicants suspected causes of fatal crash in Yakima County

YAKIMA CO., Wash. — A 38-year-old man died early Friday morning after crashing into a tree in Yakima County, according to the Yakima County Sheriff’s Office. RELATED: Bull struck, killed in Franklin County near Mesa The Yakima County Sheriff’s Office responded to the crash at around 2:38 a.m. on Friday in Selah. According to a report, Michael Turner, 38, was...
YAKIMA COUNTY, WA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Boiler Explosion#Gallery#Plant#Beetles#Accident#Shearer S Foods#Cnn#Neilfischertv#The Kapp Kvew News
YakTriNews.com | KAPP-KVEW TV

BREAKING: Large crash on I-84 closes Deadman’s Pass

PENDLETON, Ore. — A large crash involving multiple vehicles has closed a large section of I-84 just miles away from Pendleton, Oregon. Oregon Department of Transportation’s (ODOT) Trip Check website says that I-84 is closed eastbound from milepost 216 to 265. ***Traffic Alert 🚨 I-84 between Pendleton and La Grande closed between milepost 216 and 265 due to multiple vehicle...
PENDLETON, OR
YakTriNews.com | KAPP-KVEW TV

Tacoma resident arrested, transported to Ellensburg for allegedly defrauding local bank & Colorado victim

ELLENSBURG, Wash. — Joint investigations between law enforcement across the Western United States ended with the arrest of a Tacoma, WA resident accused of taking out a line of credit using the information of someone residing in Colorado. According to the Ellensburg Police Department, Colorado’s Douglas County Sheriff’s Office reached out on February 1 about an investigation into bank fraud...
ELLENSBURG, WA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
YakTriNews.com | KAPP-KVEW TV

Cow on the Run! West Richland Police search for elusive bovine who escaped their capture

WEST RICHLAND, Wash. —UPDATE: On February 21st at 2:29 a.m. West Richland Police reported on their Facebook page, “Cow is home. Thanks everyone who offered to help corral it.” — After being captured by local police officers early on Monday morning, an elusive cow escaped their captivity and is on the loose for the second day in a row. According...
WEST RICHLAND, WA
YakTriNews.com | KAPP-KVEW TV

Richland Police are investigating a shooting near Columbia Center Mall; suspect at-large

RICHLAND, Wash. — Richland Police are investigating a shooting reported around 9:45 p.m. Tuesday near the Columbia Center Mall, according to a Facebook post by RPD. RPD said officers responded to 1370 Tapteal Drive at the WoodSpring Suites Tri-Cities hotel near the Ashely Furniture Store, and when they arrived, the suspect and victim were gone.
RICHLAND, WA
YakTriNews.com | KAPP-KVEW TV

Car struck by gunfire in Kennewick, 2nd shooting in the Tri-Cities on Sunday

KENNEWICK, Wash. — A car was struck by gunfire in Kennewick Sunday night, however no one was reportedly injured, according to the Kennewick Police Department. Police say the shooting happened around 7:30 p.m. Sunday near the intersection of W 4th Ave. and S Edison Street. RELATED: Police investigate drive-by shooting in Pasco neighborhood The victim told 911 that someone shot...
KENNEWICK, WA
YakTriNews.com | KAPP-KVEW TV

YakTriNews.com | KAPP-KVEW TV

Kennewick, WA
4K+
Followers
887
Post
882K+
Views
ABOUT

YakTriNews.com, KAPP-TV and KVEW-TV provide you with the latest news, weather, sports, live events, and more for Yakima and Tri-Cities, Washington.

 http://www.yaktrinews.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy