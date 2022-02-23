Pub crawl honors fallen soldier

All Metro East Hotshots Sports Bar and Grill locations, including the one at 2511 Illinois 157 in Edwardsville, will honor the late Marine Lance Cpl. Jared Schmitz Feb. 25-27 on his 21st birthday by raising money for The Freedom 13 support organization for veterans. (File photo)

EDWARDSVILLE – Hotshots Sports Bar and Grill will be honoring a fallen hero this weekend.

All Hotshots Sports Bar and Grill locations in the Metro-East, including the Edwardsville location at 2511 Illinois 157, will be honoring Marine Lance Cpl. Jared Schmitz and his 21st birthday celebration. Schmitz was murdered in Kabul, Afghanistan on Aug. 26, 2021.

Schmitz's parents launched The Freedom 13 to help veterans and their families. Its focus is on veterans' homes, recreational retreats, service dogs, jobs and PTSD assistance.

The pub crawl is planned Friday, Feb. 25 through Sunday, Feb. 27, starting at 3 p.m. on Friday. Customers can buy "Freedom 13" pints in celebration of Schmitz's birthday for $4 all weekend, with proceeds from the sales donated directly to the The Freedom 13 501(c)(3) organization.

For more information, visit Thefreedom13.org.

Here's what else is happening in the area:

THURSDAY, FEBRUARY 24

• Gray Finch: 6 p.m., The Conservatory, 554 E. Broadway, Alton.

• Keeping Warm with Chili and Soup: 11 a.m.-2 p.m., New Shining Light Church, 740 Broadway, Venice. Event is every Tuesday and Thursday through February. Admission is free.

• The Outsiders: 7-11 p.m., Fast Eddie's Bon Air, 1530 E. 4th St., Alton.

• L&C CETL Speaker Series: Dr. Dave S. Knowlton: 7 p.m., L&C N.O. Nelson Campus, 600 Troy Road, Ewardsville.

• Pennsylvania Slim: 5-8 p.m., Gulf Shores Restaurant and Grill, 215 Harvard Drive, Edwardsville.

• Catfish Willie Duo: 7-11 p.m., Doit's Village Inn, 4015 Pontoon Road, Granite City.

• East Alton History Museum Open: 1-4 p.m., East Alton History Museum, 119 N. Main St., East Alton.

• The National Alliance on Mental Illness Southwestern Illinois Zoom Meetings: 7-8:30 p.m. Registration is required to receive the link to the meetings. Email Pat Rudloff, silverlining6@charter.net to register.

• A Course in Miracles: 1 p.m., New Bethel UMC, 131 N. Main St., Glen Carbon. For more information, call 618-288-7910 or 618-698-5088.

• Karaoke with DJ Toni: 8 p.m.-Midnight, Martin’s Tunes & Eats, 575 S. 6th St., Wood River.

• Karaoke Thursday: 6:30-10 p.m., Holiday Shores Marina, 100 Elm Drive, Edwardsville.

• Cornhole Tournament: 9-11 p.m., Hotshots Sports Bar & Grill, 2511 IL-157, Edwardsville.

• The Roundtable: 4-7 p.m., AOS Alternative Office Space, 219 Eastgate Plaza, East Alton.

• Xtreme Bar Bingo: 7-9 p.m., Edison’s Entertainment Complex, 2477 S. State Route 157, Edwardsville.

FRIDAY, FEBRUARY 25

• Jared Schmitz Pub Crawl: 3 p.m., Hotshots Sports Bar and Grill 2511 IL-157, Edwardsville.

• Early Bird Registration: North Greene, Staunton, Jersey: 8:30 a.m.-1 p.m., Lewis and Clark Community College, Trimpe 141, 5800 Godfrey Road, Godfrey.

• Erin Jo: 8 p.m., The Conservatory, 554 E. Broadway, Alton.

• Hollywood 5: 7:30-11:30 p.m., Fast Eddie's Bon Air, 1530 E. 4th St., Alton.

• Lazy Lester: 7-11 p.m., Bakers and Hale, 7120 Montclair Ave., Godfrey.

• St. Andrew’s Winter Book Fair: Reservation only, 406 Hillsboro Ave.,Edwardsville. Reservations can be made at

• Joanne Shaw Taylor - An Evening of Rock and Blues: 8 p.m., The Wildey Theatre, 252 N. Main St., Edwardsville

• Mike Sonderegger: 6:30-9:30 p.m., Recess Brewing, 307 N. Main St., Edwardsville.

• Lanny and Julie: 7-11 p.m., Edwardsville Moose Lodge, 7371 Marine Road, Edwardsville.

• Eagle Days: 8:30 a.m.-4 p.m., Pere Marquette State Park, 13112 Visitor Center Lane, Grafton

• Steve Mellas: 7-11 p.m., Hawg Pitt BBQ, 821 W. Main St., Grafton.

• Ice Rink Open: 5-10 p.m., The Loading Dock, 401 Front St., Grafton.

